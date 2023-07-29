City of Spiritwood Lake Council meeting Tuesday July 11, 2023 Mayor Grimm called meeting to order at 7:30 PM. Council present Steckler, Schlecht and Auditor Krapp by phone Guests present Dustin Krueger, Scott Graeber Schlecht moved to approve minutes, 2nd by Steckler, MC Steckler moved to approve Financial Statement 2nd by Schlecht Schlecht motioned to pay bills 2nd by Steckler, MC 4041 Shirly Krapp 1108.20 4042 Shirly Krapp 20.00 4043 CDS 1290.00 4044 Northern Plains 25.65 4045 Forum Communications 66.42 4046 Chip Steckler 40.00 4047 SCD Watershed 3871.88 Highway Funds 340 Lyle Signs 1,047.99 341 Lindberg Bros 393.57 342 Wyatt Steckler 100.00 Old Business: 319 Grant Update- 2nd quarter reimbursement submitted-combining report with SE outlet SE Outlet-Held meeting in June with Game and Fish to discuss the financing. It was decided to go with 16-inch pipe for project. Will meet at the SE location next week with the Advanced Solution rep to review project and supplies needed, determine timeline now that finances are almost all accounted for. There might be a few more agencies we can apply for funding. Some grants are available to apply for thru September, Dustin will research and apply for them . Meeting will be Thursday the 20th at 10 AM. With water sampling, waiting for the report back. Walking Path Update-Kirk keeping it mowed. A few 4 wheelers have been seen on south side. Road work- Dust Control- they are waiting for product. Gravel has been put on Spiritwood Avenue and Dead-End Rd. New Business: Special Use Permit for 2023 for small horse and donkey for Scott and Shari Johnson, Steckler moved to approve, 2nd by Schlecht, MC Permit for a concrete slab to be poured for to move in a garage for Scott and Shari Johnson, Schlecht moved to approve, 2nd by Steckler. Scott Graeber discussed removal of old foundation from lake front area and remove concrete steps, Auditor recommended a permit be issued. Steckler moved to issue building permit, with a $10 fee as doing work themselves, for removal 2nd by Schlecht. Next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023 7:30 pm at Chip Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Avenue Steckler motioned to adjourn at 8:01 PM 2nd by Schlecht Shirly Krapp, Auditor cslauditor2004@gmail.com 701-320-2244 (July 29, 2023) 244902