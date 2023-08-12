City of Spiritwood Lake Council meeting Tuesday August 1, 2023 Mayor Grimm called meeting to order at 7:30 PM. Council present Krapp, Klein, Steckler, Schlecht and Auditor Krapp Guests present Jon and Peggy Schlenker, Henry Steinberger Schlecht moved to approve minutes, 2nd by Steckler, MC Klein moved to approve Financial Statement 2nd by Krapp Steckler motioned to pay bills 2nd by Klein, MC 4048 Shirly Krapp 1108.20 4049 Shirly Krapp 20.00 4050 ECO Sanitation 1290.00 4051 Northern Plains 25.65 4052 Forum Communications 62.37 4053 Chip Steckler 40.00 4054 Central Business Systems 100.20 4055 ND League of Cities 237.00 Highway Funds 343 Glacier Dust Control 5763.52 Old Business: 319 Grant Update- No report SE Outlet-G&F, contractor, SCD, EAS, and city officials met at site. Discussed with contractor timeline, pipe size, location, funding, may have another source for funding. We received the approved Plan of Operation for the City of Spiritwood Lake Hypolimnetic Drawdown from Department of Water Resource (DWR) on July 13th, 2023. Walking Path Update-Kirk is keeping it mowed, not sure of usage yet. Signs for No motorized vehicles have been received, will get installed. Road work- Dust Control was done, discussion held on width of spray, Auditor will contact them. New Business: Jon and Peg Schlenker in attendance for 1st reading of REPLAT of Jack’s View-originally was 6 lots. They are requesting to have public hearing before next meeting. Steckler moved to have Auditor publish the Replat notice of Jack’s View and to allow a special meeting on Tuesday August 22nd for public hearing, 2nd by Schlecht. Myra Quanrud Permit presented for Garden Shed with pad, Steckler moved to approve, 2nd by Krapp. Auditor presented 2024 Preliminary Budget for City of Spiritwood Lake for $52,182.46 or 38 Mills, whichever is greater. Schlecht moved to submit the preliminary budget to County 2nd by Steckler. Final budget hearing will be October 3rd, 2023. Some discussion was held regarding holes in pavement on Sandy Beach Rd and also the raised metal circle on beach, and that the whole area needs to be cleaned up. It is supposed to be a Memorial Park. Auditor will contact Park Board. Public Hearing for Jack’s View Replat Special meeting will be Tuesday August 22, 2023 7:30 PM at Chip Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Avenue, Spiritwood Lake, Jamestown Next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 7:30 pm at Chip Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Avenue, Spiritwood Lake, Jamestown Meeting adjourned at 8:42 PM Shirly Krapp, Auditor cslauditor2004@gmail.com 701-320-2244 (Aug. 12, 2023) 248845