City of Spiritwood Lake PUBLIC HEARING f

City of Spiritwood Lake PUBLIC HEARING for Jack’s View Replat Special meeting Tuesday August 22 2023 held at Steckler shop 617 Spiritwood Avenue, Spiritwood Lake, Jamestown Mayor Grimm opened public hearing at 7:30 PM. Council present Krapp, Klein, Schlecht and Auditor Krapp Guests present Jon and Peggy Schlenker, John Schweitzer Jon and Peg Schlenker presented the Replat of Jack’s View as published in the Jamestown Sun for review. Discussion was held with questions of additional dumpster, snow removal for area and Lake Access for docks for the persons buying the lots. There being no objections or further questions, Mayor called for a motion, Krapp made motion to approve Replat of Jack’s View as presented, 2nd by Schlecht, motion carried. Mayor Grimm and Auditor Krapp signed the Replat as required, so it can be filed with the Stutsman County Courthouse. Klein made motion to adjourn public hearing at 7:40 PM, 2nd by Schlecht Next scheduled City Council meeting is Tuesday September 5, 2023 To be held at Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Ave, Jamestown Shirly Krapp, Auditor cslauditor2004@gmail.com 701-320-2244 (Aug. 30, 2023)