ABBREVIATED NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND ADMINISTRATIVE RULES RELATING TO N.D. ADMIN. CODE CHAPTER 33-06-01 CONDITIONS DESIGNATED AS REPORTABLE TAKE NOTICE that the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services will hold a public hearing to address proposed changes to the N.D. Admin. Code at AV Room 210, located on the second floor of the Judicial Wing of the State Capitol. On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the proposed rules are available for review at human service zones offices and at human service centers. Copies of the proposed rules and the regulatory analysis relating to these rules may be requested by telephoning (701) 328-2311. Written or oral data, views, or arguments may be entered at the hearing or sent to: Rules Administrator, North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, State Capitol - Judicial Wing, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, ND 58505- 0250. Written data, views, or arguments must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023. ATTENTION PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you plan to attend the hearing and will need special facilities or assistance relating to a disability, please contact the Department of Health and Human Services at the above telephone number or address at least two weeks prior to the hearing. Dated this 1st day of August, 2023.