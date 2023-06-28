IN DISTRICT COURT, STUTSMAN COUNTY, NORT

IN DISTRICT COURT, STUTSMAN COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA Civil No. 47-2022-CV-00437 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff, vs. Wayne A. Bakken, a single man, deceased; and all persons unknown, claiming any estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon the real estate described in the compliant; Defendants. 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a judgment and decree of foreclosure rendered and given in the District Court in and for the County of Stutsman, North Dakota, Southeast Judicial District, entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on April 17, 2023, in an action wherein The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting in its capacity as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency was Plaintiff and Wayne A. Bakken, a single man, deceased; and all persons unknown, claiming any estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon the real estate described in the complaint; were the Defendants; on which day it was adjudged that there was due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendant Wayne A. Bakken together with costs and disbursements of said action, the sum of $62,044.08, and by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of said Court, I will sell the real property described in said judgment and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, County of Stutsman, North Dakota, on July 20, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day to satisfy the amount due with accrued costs and interest at the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. 2. The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Stutsman, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: Lots 1 and 2, Block 22, McGinnis’ Second Addition to Jamestown, Stutsman County, North Dakota. Parcel ID Number: 74-4253040 (Street Address: 203 7th Avenue SE Jamestown, ND 58401) Dated at Jamestown, North Dakota, this 7th day of June, 2023. Sheriff of Stutsman County, North Dakota By: Sgt. Casey Yunck Sarah A. Aaberg (ND ID #08393) Special Assistant Attorney General for the Industrial Commission of North Dakota acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Attorney for Plaintiff 720 Main Avenue Fargo, North Dakota 58103 701.235.8000 sarah@okeeffeattorneys.com (June 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 233013