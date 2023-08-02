IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF STUTSMAN COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Guardianship of Delores Renee Sam an incapacitated person 47-2023-PR-00057 Notice Of Hearing On Petition For Guardianship [¶1] YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for the appointment of a guardian for the above named proposed ward has been filed in the District Court of Stutsman County, North Dakota. [¶2] YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Petition will be heard in the District Courtrooms in the Stutsman County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, North Dakota on the 28th day of August, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., of that day or at such subsequent time or other place to which said hearing may be adjourned or transferred, at which time and place you may be heard if you wish. [¶3] Any interested parties have right to file a response to the Petition and may also want to contact an attorney to intervene if they object to the Petition. The petitioner and any interested parties intervening have a right to present evidence and to call or cross-examine witnesses. DATED this 27th day of July, 2023. KROPP LAW OFFICES, PC 105 Tenth Street SE Jamestown, ND 58401 (701) 252-5505 Attorney for the Petitioner BY: /s/ Lawrence P. Kropp, I.D. #04222 Attorney at Law kropplaw@csicable.net (Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 245747