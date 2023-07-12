IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF STUTSMAN IN THE DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a, the Bank of New York as Trustee for CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-10, Plaintiff, v. Timothy R. Greenlund and Angela M. Greenlund and Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Timothy R. Greenlund and Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Angela M. Greenlund and A. R. Audit Services Inc. and Midland Funding LLC and all persons unknown, claiming any estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon, the real estate described in the complaint, and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 47-2022-CV-00357 1. Judgment in the amount of $107,139.06, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Stutsman County, North Dakota, on March 14, 2023, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: Lot 16, Block 2, Holter Heights First Addition to Jamestown, Stutsman County, North Dakota. Real Property address:1726 4th Avenue NE, Jamestown, ND 58401 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated August 26, 2004, which Mortgagors, Angela M. Greenlund, Timothy R. Greenlund, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Full Spectrum Lending, Inc., its successors and assigns and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Stutsman County, North Dakota, on September 7, 2004, Instrument Number X166745, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded October 4, 2011, Instrument Number X196883. 3. In order to realize the amount of $107,139.06, as of March 14, 2023, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 3.50000% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Stutsman County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Stutsman County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Stutsman County Courthouse located at 511 2nd Avenue Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401, on July 27, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:00 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 22nd day of June, 2023. SHERIFF OF STUTSMAN COUNTY Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser By: Casey Yunck Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Stutsman Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Zachary Nesbit Zachary Nesbit Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: zach@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 07552 (June 28; July 5 & 12, 2023) 237114