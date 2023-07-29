IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF STUTSMAN IN THE DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Plaintiff, v. Lisa M. Davis a/k/a Lisa Davis and Chad B. Davis and PCA Acquisitions V, LLC and LVNV Funding LLC and First National Bank of Omaha, and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 47-2022-CV-00451 1. Judgment in the amount of $89,133.27, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Stutsman County, North Dakota, on January 6, 2023, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: Auditor’s Lot 21-2, Homer Township, in a part of SW1/4 of Section 21, Township 139, Range 63, Stutsman County, North Dakota. Real Property address:8603 40th Street SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated December 23, 2010, which Mortgagors, Chad B. Davis, Lisa M. Davis, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Community Credit Union, its successors and assigns, and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Stutsman County, North Dakota, on January 5, 2011, Instrument Number X194146, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded December 16, 2020, Instrument Number 0234661. 3. In order to realize the amount of $89,133.27, as of January 6, 2023, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 3.37500% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Stutsman County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Stutsman County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Stutsman County Courthouse located at 511 2nd Avenue Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401, on September 14, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:00 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 26th day of July, 2023. SHERIFF OF STUTSMAN COUNTY Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kesier By: Casey Yunck Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Stutsman Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Zachary Nesbit Zachary Nesbit Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: zach@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 07552 (July 29; Aug. 5 & 12, 2023) 245103