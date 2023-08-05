IN THE SUPREME COURT STATE OF NORTH DAKO

IN THE SUPREME COURT STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA NOTICE OF CONSULTATION Supreme Court No. 20230256 In the Matter of the Vacancy in Judgeship No. 1,with Chambers in Jamestown, Southeast Judicial District [1] On July 31, 2023, the Governor notified this Court of the resignation of the Honorable Cherie L. Clark as Judge of the District Court in the Southeast Judicial District, effective September 3, 2023. The Governor appointed Judge Clark to judgeship number 11 in the East Central Judicial District. The resignation of her judgeship in the Southeast Judicial District creates a vacancy in that district under N.D.C.C. § 27-05-02.1. The Court considered the matter, and [2] Within 90 days after notification of the vacancy, N.D.C.C. § 27-05-02.1 requires the Supreme Court to determine whether the office is necessary for effective judicial administration. The Supreme Court may order that: (1) the vacancy be filled; (2) the vacant office be transferred to a judicial district in which an additional judge is necessary for effective judicial administration; or (3) the vacant office be abolished with or without transfer of a district judgeship to any location in which a judge is necessary for effective judicial administration. The Supreme Court considered the matter, and [3] ORDERED, the Supreme Court will undertake a written consultation with the attorneys and judges of the Southeast Judicial District under N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 7.2(b). Under N.D. Sup Ct. Admin. R. 7.2(b), any interested person wishing to comment on the vacancy may also do so in writing. Comments are due no later than August 31, 2023. It is expected the Supreme Court will receive a report from the Court Administrator for Unit 2 regarding the Southeast Judicial District and discussing the criteria under N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 7.2 and receive statewide caseload data from the State Court Administrator’s office. Written comments may be e-mailed to Petra H. Mandigo Hulm, Clerk of the Supreme Court, at supclerkofcourt@ndcourts.gov, or addressed to 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0530. [4] The Supreme Court of the State of North Dakota, with the Honorable Jon J. Jensen, Chief Justice, the Honorable Daniel J. Crothers, the Honorable Lisa Fair McEvers, the Honorable Jerod E. Tufte, and the Honorable Douglas A. Bahr, Justices, directing the Clerk of the Supreme Court to enter the above order. Dated: August 1, 2023 Petra H. Mandigo Hulm Clerk North Dakota Supreme Court (Aug. 5, 2023) 247178