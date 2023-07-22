INVITATION FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS STUTSMA

INVITATION FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS STUTSMAN RURAL WATER DISTRICT Owner 1812 Highway 281 N Jamestown, ND 58401 Address The Board of Directors for Stutsman Rural Water District (SRWD) will receive separate sealed bids for the construction of SRWD Raw Water Facilities Expansion Pipeline, Contract 2023-1 at the SRWD Office located in Jamestown, ND until 1:30 P.M., Local Time on the 2nd day of August 2023 where and at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. The scope of WORK consists of two (2) Bid Schedules. The Contract will be awarded under only one Bid Schedule. The Owner reserves the right to award the Contract, if awarded, that is the most advantageous and in the best interest of the Owner. Bid Schedule No. 1 generally consists of furnishing and installing approximately 4.1 miles of 16” AWWA C900 PVC gasketed joint pipe, road crossings; connections to existing pipelines, connection to new well piping and other related appurtenances. Bid Schedule No. 2 generally consists of furnishing and installing approximately 4.1 miles of 18” IPS HDPE poly pipe, road crossings; connections to existing pipelines, connection to new well piping and other related appurtenances. The project is located Stutsman County of North Dakota. All Bids must be made on the “Bid Form” included as part of these documents. Each BID must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a copy of a current and valid North Dakota Contractor’s License (must have been issued at least 10 calendar days before the date of Bid opening) and a BIDDER’s Bond equal to five percent of the full amount of the BID, executed by the BIDDER as Principal and by a SURETY, conditioned that if the Principal’s BID is accepted and the CONTRACT awarded to the Principal, the Principal, within fifteen days after notice of award, shall execute a CONTRACT in accordance with terms of the BID and a CONTRACTOR’s BOND as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Stutsman Rural Water District. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the Presidents Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this order are explained in the contract documents. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR Part 33 – Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the United States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications The goal for MBE is 2% of the total dollar value of the project. The goal for WBE is 3% of the total dollar value of the project. The Owner reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 61 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof, and to reject any or all bids, and to award the Contract, if awarded, to the Contractor with the Bid that is determined to be in the best interest and most advantageous to the Owner. PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS (Contract Documents) are on file at the offices of Bartlett & West, Inc., Bismarck, North Dakota, where they may be seen and examined between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., local time, Monday through Friday. Address of Engineer’s office is: BARTLETT & WEST, INC. 3456 East Century Avenue Bismarck, ND 58503 Telephone (701) 258-1110 Digital copies of the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS (Contract Documents) are available at www.bartwest.com or www.questcdn.com. Bidding documents may be downloaded for $50.00 by entering the Quest project number 8579544 on the project search page. There will be no refund for this deposit. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with membership registration or questions regarding downloading of the bid package. Optional 11” x 17” paper copies of the Drawings and Specification Books may be obtained from Bartlett & West at the above address upon receipt of a non-refundable deposit of $100.00 for each set of documents obtained; checks to be payable to Bartlett & West, Inc. No refunds will be made. Dated this 5th day of July 2023 /s/ Geneva Kaiser Manager (July 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 239580