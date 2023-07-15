JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, JULY 3, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES The regular meeting of the City Council was called to order by Mayor Heinrich at 5:00 P.M. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Roll Call showed the following members present: Mayor Heinrich, Council Members Kamlitz, Buchanan, Steele and Schloegel, Assistant City Attorney Geroux, and Deputy Auditor/HRO Sveum. Tom Thrift, Kari Thrift, and Pam Wenzel of Jamestown shared their concerns about property at 411 8th St SE Jamestown, ND. Dennis Pommerer and Anton Goss of Jamestown requested consideration for stop signs on 6th Ave NE between 13th and 19th St NE. Council Member Buchanan moved to approve the minutes of the regular council meeting, June 5, 2023, the special City Council meetings June 13 and 27, 2023, the committee meetings June 19 and 22, 2023, and the budget committee meetings June 13, 14, and 27, 2023. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. No bids were received for the sale of abandoned/impounded vehicles. Council Member Steele moved to approve the following consent agenda items: A. Resolution to re-affirm pledges of deposit as follows: Unison Bank - $38,671,377.87; Dacotah Bank - $31,545,916.56. B. Resolution to establish the monthly premium rates for the City of Jamestown Employee Group Health Insurance Plan for the health insurance fiscal year September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024 with employees able to choose between the two plans offered as follows: BCBS - $500 Deductible [Single Plan - City Share $852.20, Employee Share -0-, Total Premium $852.20]; [Single Plus Dependent - City Share $1,116.50, Employee Share $372.00, Total Premium $1,488.50]; [Family Plan - City Share $1,381.70, Employee Share $810.00, Total Premium $2,191.70] BCBS - $5000 Deductible [Single Plan - City Share $733.20, Employee Share -0-, Total Premium $733.20]; [Single Plus Dependent - City Share $959.32, Employee Share $320.00, Total Premium $1,279.32]; [Family Plan - City Share $1,186.40, Employee Share $696.00, Total Premium $1,882.40] C. Resolution to approve participating in the Gate City Bank Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative program at no cost to the City and allow Building Inspector Blackmore to prepare and approve the Neighborhood Revitalization program applications. D. Resolution to direct the City Attorney and City Administrator to create a group health insurance agreement with the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District, James River Valley Library System and Jamestown Regional Airport Authority. E. Resolution to approve the Series AG bond sale of $4,535,000 for Paving District 22-41 and Paving District 23-41. F. Resolution to approve the request from Stutsman Harley Davidson for a permit to conduct a street dance on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2501 3rd Ave SW. G. Resolution to approve the purchase agreement for Jamestown Southwest Second Addition Outlot A and authorize the Mayor and City Administrator to sign the agreement. H. Resolution to approve the request from the Jamestown Fine Arts Association, Inc., d.b.a. The Arts Center, for a street closing on 2nd St SW from 1st Ave to the alley, every Thursday starting July 6 through August 31, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, for the weekly Downtown Arts Market and request a waiver of the $275 street closing fees. I. Resolution to approve the Major Subdivison, Final Plat of West Ridge Estates, Replat of Lots 24-28, Block 2 of Beverly Hills Sixth Addition, and a portion of the SW ¼ of Section 35, within the South ½ of Section 35, T140N, R64W, Jamestown, North Dakota. The property is located at 1205 11th Ave SW, Jamestown, North Dakota. J. Resolution to approve Payment No. 2, to Border States Paving Inc., for construction on the 2023 Seal Coat, Patching, Construction and Reconstruction District 23-41, in the amount of $212,915.99. K. Resolution to approve Payment No. 5, to SRF Consulting Group, Inc., for 2023 Jamestown Planning and Zoning Technical Services, in the amount of $3,513.59. L. Resolution to approve Payment No. 8 & FINAL, to Border States Paving Inc., for construction on the 2022 Seal Coat, Patching, Construction and Reconstruction District 22-41, in the amount of $81,385.30. M. Resolution to approve Payment No. 103, to AE2S, LLC, for On Call engineering services (I&C Water) for a total amount of $10,291.56. N. Resolution to approve Payment No. 2, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Emergency Repair of 96” Storm Sewer at Buffalo Mall Area, in the amount of $12,217.86. O. Resolution to approve Payment No. 2, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Sanitary Landfill Renewal of Permit No. 213 for ND Dept of Environmental Quality, in the amount of $367.50. P. Resolution to approve Payment No. 3, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Replacement of Three (3) Pedestrian Bridges, in the amount of $14,333.58. Q. Resolution to approve Payment No. 7, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Water Treatment Plant Lime Sludge Filter Press Replacement Procurement and Installation Contracts, in the amount of $10,732.50. R. Resolution to approve Payment No. 7, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Inert Landfill Permit and Expansion, in the amount of $15,986.50. S. Resolution to approve Payment No. 7, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Task Order No. 21-01 – Waste Water Treatment Facility Plan and CWSRF Application, in the amount of $2,925.00. T. Resolution to approve Payment No. 335 (Inv 51183), in the amount of $19,521.86, to Interstate Engineering, Inc., for engineering services on various city department consultations as follows: a) (General), in the amount of $11,057.96; b) (Streets), in the amount of $1,347.50; c) (Sewer), in the amount of $2,205.00; d) (Water), in the amount of $2,908.90; e) (Solid Waste), in the amount of $967.50; f) (Storm Water), in the amount of $1,035.00. U. Consent Roll Call No. 1 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. A public hearing was held concerning the petition for vacation of an easement as follows: a strip of land, 30.00 ft in width for a permanent restricted utility easement, located within the NE ¼ Sec. 3-T139-R64, Stutsman Co., North Dakota. No one appeared to object, and no written protests were received. The hearing was closed. Council Member Kamlitz moved a resolution to approve the vacation of an easement for a strip of land, 30.00 ft in width for a permanent restricted utility easement, located within the NE ¼ Sec. 3-T139-R64, Stutsman Co., North Dakota. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Roll Call No. 2 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nay, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Buchanan moved to introduce the first reading of an ordinance for fire protection within the City limits for areas serviced by other water utilities, address access and regulation of hydrants. Council Member Schloegel moved to appoint Heidi Larson to serve as a member of the Central Valley Health Unit Committee to fill a five-year term to expire in July 2028. Seconded by Council Member Kamlitz. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve the request from Matt McPherson d.b.a. Badlands Mercantile, LLC, for a Class C liquor license at 107 1st Ave S, for the period ending June 30, 2024, contingent upon receiving a certificate of occupancy from the City of Jamestown Inspections Department. Seconded by Mayor Heinrich. Roll Call No. 3 showed: 4 ayes, 1 nay (Buchanan), 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Buchanan moved a resolution to approve the addition of dental insurance coverage for employees for the insurance fiscal year September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024 as follows: Dental Coverage - BCBS [Single Plan - City Share $28.80, Employee Share $9.60, Total Premium $38.40]. Seconded by Council Member Kamlitz. Roll Call No. 4 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to table until the August 7, 2023, City Council meeting to allow for more time to review the bids for the 2023 Water Main Improvement District #23-61. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Public Works Director Michel provided information. Roll Call No. 5 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve the quote from Scherbenske Inc. in the amount of $88,185 for replacement of blower-air lines at Waste Water Treatment Plant. Seconded by Council Member Kamlitz. Public Works Director Michel provided information. Roll Call No. 6 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz exited the Council Chambers at 5:53 P.M. Council Member Schloegel moved a resolution to approve the quote from Nuhn Industries, Ltd in the amount of $155,872.83 for the Biosolid Field Tank and Injector for the Sewer Department. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Public Works Director Michel provided information. Roll Call No. 7 showed: 4 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz seated himself at 5:59 P.M. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve the LPA Bridge Inspection and Load Rating Agreement with the NDDOT to perform bridge inspections and load ratings on Jamestown’s bridge(s), NDDOT Contract # 38230832, and authorize the City Auditor, City Attorney and Mayor to sign the agreement and the NDDOT authorization. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Public Works Director and Assistant City Attorney Geroux provided information. Roll Call No. 8 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved to adjourn at 6:01 p.m. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. APPROVED: DWAINE HEINRICH, Mayor ATTEST: JAY SVEUM, Deputy City Auditor/HRO (July 15, 2023) 240423