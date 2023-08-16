JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, AUGUST 7, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES The regular meeting of the City Council was called to order by Mayor Heinrich at 5:00 P.M. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Roll Call showed the following members present: Mayor Heinrich, Council Members Kamlitz, Buchanan, Steele and Schloegel, Assistant City Attorney Geroux, and City Administrator Hellekson. Council Member Buchanan moved to approve the minutes of the regular council meeting, July 3, 2023, the special City Council meetings July 18 and 27, 2023, the committee meetings July 25 and 27, 2023, and the budget committee meetings July 18, and 24, 2023. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. Council Member Steele moved to approve the following consent agenda items: A. Resolution to approve the request from JSDC for Housing Incentive Program, up to $500,000. B. Resolution to approve the reclassification of pay ranges for various positions with the City of Jamestown effective September 1, 2023. C. Resolution to approve a 6% cost of living adjustment and a 2.5% STEP increase for all city employees for the 2024 Budget and all employees remain on ND Main PERS. D. Resolution to approve the request from University of Jamestown for a permit to conduct a courtyard dance on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Allen Field located on the University of Jamestown campus. E. Resolution to approve the contract with Interstate Engineering for Phase II of the 96” Storm Sewer replacement (north of 25th Street SW to outfall along I-94). F. Resolution to approve the RFQ for Radio Read Water Meter Replacement Project. G. Resolution to approve the new quote for the 2022 budgeted tandem axle truck for the Street Department in the amount of $104,250. H. Resolution to approve the new quote for the 2023 tandem axle truck for the Street Department in the amount of $104,250. I. Resolution to approve the quote by Kepida Contracting, in the amount of $49,195.93, for water and sewer service lines to the Harold P. Bensch addition. J. Resolution to direct city staff to explore the feasibility of utilizing city personnel to install underground city utilities. K. Resolution to allow Sanitation Foreman O’Neill the discretion to close the Baler Facility all but one Saturday a month, if necessary, until further notice. L. Resolution to add $35,000 to the General Fund budget for the purpose of transitioning Police and Fire Departments to ND Public Safety PERS on or after July 1, 2024, but prior to January 1, 2025. M. Resolution to approve Payment No. 3, to Border States Paving Inc., for construction on the 2023 Seal Coat, Patching, Construction and Reconstruction District 23-41, in the amount of $219,940.61. N. Resolution to approve Payment No. 6, to SRF Consulting Group, Inc., for 2023 Jamestown Planning and Zoning Technical Services, in the amount of $3,010.31. O. Resolution to approve Payment No. 104, to AE2S, LLC, for On Call engineering services (I&C Water) for a total amount of $4,796.25. P. Resolution to approve Payment No. 3, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Emergency Repair of 96” Storm Sewer at Buffalo Mall Area, in the amount of $48,929.54. Q. Resolution to approve Payment No. 3, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Sanitary Landfill Renewal of Permit No. 213 for ND Dept of Environmental Quality, in the amount of $5,370.00. R. Resolution to approve Payment No. 4, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Replacement of Three (3) Pedestrian Bridges, in the amount of $19,508.26. S. Resolution to approve Payment No. 8, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Water Treatment Plant Lime Sludge Filter Press Replacement Procurement and Installation Contracts, in the amount of $2,020.00. T. Resolution to approve Payment No. 8, to Interstate Engineering Inc., for engineering services on Inert Landfill Permit and Expansion, in the amount of $9,985.00. U. Resolution to approve Payment No. 15, to Interstate Engineering, Inc., for engineering services on North West Booster Station, in the amount of $2,368.38. V. Resolution to approve Payment No. 336, in the amount of $11,577.46, to Interstate Engineering, Inc., for engineering services on various city department consultations as follows: a) (General), in the amount of $6,344.06; b) (Streets), in the amount of $1,157.50; c) (Sewer), in the amount of $1,102.50; d) (Water), in the amount of $612.50; e) (Solid Waste), in the amount of $322.50; f) (Storm Water), in the amount of $2,038.40. W. Resolution to allow the July indebtedness in the amount of $3,180,200.31 consisting of $615,061.03 payroll and $2,565,139.28 general obligations. 104.45 A & B BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, INC; 1498.26 ADVANTAGE ELECTRIC, INC; 10291.56 AE2S, LLC; 12012.00 AIRBORNE VECTOR CONTROL, LLC; 120.00 ALPHA OPPORTUNITIES; 386.00 ALVIRA, NIKOMALDEUS G; 3416.74 AMERICAN WELDING & GAS, INC; 1532.45 APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC; 14643.73 AQUA-PURE INC; 1852.66 ARAMARK; 2526.61 ARTEKTA, INC; 1821.36 BALCO UNIFORM CO., INC.; 304661.61 BANK OF NORTH DAKOTA, TRUSTEE; 393.75 BDT MECHANICAL, LLC; 39.44 BECKMAN, CORY; 9732.54 BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY; 300856.74 BORDER STATES PAVING, INC; 2265.37 BUFFALO CITY DIESEL, INC; 2688.08 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY; 13120.22 CAPITAL ONE PUBLIC FUNDING; 3417.88 CDW GOVERNMENT; 4200.00 CELLEBRITE, INC; 840.95 CENEX; 234.00 CENTRAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS, INC; 1609.91 CENTURYLINK; 25.00 CLAPPER, MICHAEL; 396.00 COCA-COLA BOTTLING HIGH COUNTRY; 286.80 COLE PAPERS, INC; 110.00 COUNTRY ACRES VETERINARY CLINIC; 237.00 COUNTRY READY MIX; 95.00 CSI COMPUTERS; 994.22 DACOTAH PAPER COMPANY; 1522.84 DAKOTA CEN. TELECOMMUNICATIONS; 2960.00 DAKOTA PUMP & CONTROL COMPANY; 246.25 DAKOTA RAIN LAWN IRRIGATION; 2155.67 DAKOTA RENTAL CENTER, LLC; 24520.42 DALSTED & RYAN, PC; 1025.42 DAN POLAND MACHINE, INC; 513.36 DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY; 498.61 ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION DIV; 11598.09 ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES; 80.00 ESSENTIA HEALTH; 1470.00 FARMERS UNION CO-OP OIL CO; 59505.00 FARMERS UNION SERVICE ASSN; 51.02 FASTENAL COMPANY; 8583.26 FERGUSON WATERWORKS #2516; 3000.00 FETTIG, DALE; 4542.88 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY; 25.00 GALLAGHER, GAIL; 160.10 GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK; 500.00 GORDON’S INTERSTATE TOWING; 525.94 GRAINGER; 5125.00 GUTHMILLER EARTHMOVING, INC.; 3805.76 HANSON TIRE SERVICE; 11480.00 HAWKINS, INC; 4929.48 HCC TACTICAL; 209.00 HEARTLAND HEATING & COOLING; 6400.00 HELLEKSON, SARAH; 35.95 HERMANN, CHRIS; 542.21 HIGH PLAINS WATER; 352.15 HIGHLINE HOSPITALITY; 29.09 HOME OF ECONOMY; 1189.00 HUBER ELECTRIC MOTOR & PUMP REPAIR; 168.72 HUGO’S NO. 9; 495.00 I3G MEDIA; 307.90 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPT; 129.99 INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC; 65.00 INT’L ASSOCIATION FOR PRPTY & EVIDENCE; 76084.80 INTERSTATE ENGINEERING, INC; 630.00 INTOXIMETERS, INC; 1559.92 J & L SERVICE; 5241.80 J. FRANK SCHMIDT & SON CO.; 627.04 J.J. KELLER & ASSOCIATES, INC; 76.46 JAMES RIVER HUMANE SOCIETY, INC; 23629.17 JAMES RIVER VALLEY LIBRARY SYSTEM; 505.21 JAMES VALLEY FOP LODGE NO. 4; 99652.50 JAMESTOWN - STUTSMAN; 1739.00 JAMESTOWN AREA AMBULANCE; 28751.00 JAMESTOWN CIVIC CENTER; 2146.00 JAMESTOWN COMMUNICATIONS, INC; 1000.00 JAMESTOWN COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS; 335.11 JAMESTOWN INTERSTATE ARCO; 20.00 JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT; 35504.74 JAMESTOWN PARK & RECREATION; 130.00 JAMESTOWN PLUMBING, HEATING & AC, INC; 2296.34 JAMESTOWN REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY; 152.00 JAMESTOWN UNITED WAY; 1763.72 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - 8011; 96930.00 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - 8022; 2064.66 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - Flex Spending; 118820.64 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - Landfill Fees; 330050.40 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - Misc2; 306.69 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - Petty Cash; 3426.89 JAMESTOWN, CITY OF - Water Utility; 63.50 JASMANN, ROSEMARIE; 600.00 JB’s PLUMBING, HEATING & MINI V SERVICE; 10701.84 JDP AUTOMATION; 1000.00 JERRY’S TREE SERVICE; 26180.00 JIM’S GARAGE DOOR; 408.92 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL; 575.00 K&M DISTRIBUTION, INC; 34823.77 KILLORAN TRUCKING & BROKERAGE, INC; 6482.80 KOTACO; 2855.58 KROPP LAW OFFICES, PC; 77.38 KURTZ, JOSH; 17.89 LANGUAGE LINK; 25.00 LAUTT, JENNA; 138.00 LEAF; 774.00 LIFESTYLE APPLIANCE; 4186.12 LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INS CO, THE; 600.36 MAC’S, INC; 6868.00 MAINSTAY FUNDS; 123.87 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC, NW 7128; 593.13 MAXAIR, LLC; 823.69 MENARD INC; 967.68 MESSERLI & KRAMER PA; 4427.27 METROPOLITAN MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS, INC; 1745.79 MONTANA-DAKOTA UTILITIES; 3622.30 MVTL LABORATORIES, INC; 1058.94 NALCO COMPANY LLC; 1607.20 NAPA AUTO PARTS; 3055.70 NARDINI FIRE EQUIP CO, INC; 215.00 ND BUILDING OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION; 343.54 ND DEPT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY..; 975.00 ND DEPT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY....; 58328.06 ND DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION - Fin Division; 10.00 ND FIREFIGHTER’S ASSOCIATION; 797.40 ND ONE CALL, INC; 175.00 ND SOLID WASTE RECYCLING ASSOCIATION; 400.00 ND STATE DEPT OF HEALTH - Micro Lab Div; 480.00 ND STATE RADIO COMMUNICATIONS; 120.43 NORIDIAN ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES; 840.00 NORTHERN LAKE SERVICE, INC; 24953.17 NORTHERN PLAINS; 2510.00 NORTHWESTERN POWER EQUIPMENT CO; 1048.22 NW TIRE, INC; 9998.99 O P TACTICAL; 304.21 O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE STORES, INC; 100.00 OLSON, RON; 131.00 OPP, ROBERT; 60097.00 OTTER TAIL POWER COMPANY; 161.53 PETERSON, GARY; 271.41 PLUNKETT’S PEST CONTROL; 450.35 POLLARDWATER; 974.90 POWERPLAN OIB; 67.50 PROFESSIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC; 133.20 PROGRESS ENTERPRISES, INC; 329.89 R.M. STOUDT, INC; 352.80 RAMADA BISMARCK HOTEL; 58.59 RANDALL, LINDA; 348976.00 RDO EQUIPMENT COMPANY - Bismarck; 664.21 RDO EQUIPMENT COMPANY - Fargo; 10.00 RECORD KEEPERS LLC; 2189.03 RECOVERY SYSTEMS CO, INC; 49368.48 RECYCLING CENTER OF NORTH DAKOTA, LLC; 425.00 REHRIG PACIFIC COMPANY; 1795.00 REITER WELDING, INC; 2425.00 RMB ENVIRONMENTAL LABORATORIES; 8240.00 ROUGH RIDER INDUSTRIES; 82.50 S&S AUTO SUPPLY; 3332.57 S.A.F.E. SHELTER; 3846.00 SABER SHRED SOLUTIONS, INC; 650.00 SANDNESS LAW OFFICE; 85.46 SANITATION PRODUCTS, INC; 100.00 SCHAFER, SHAUN; 4960.63 SCHERBENSKE INC; 175.00 SCHLOEGEL, DAVID; 65.27 SCHLOSSER, TASHA; 3019.00 SERVICEMASTER OF JAMESTOWN; 59.02 SHEVLIN, CORRY; 4447.06 SIGN SOLUTIONS USA, LLC; 99.37 SPEE DEE; 3513.59 SRF CONSULTING GROUP, INC; 770.00 STUTSMAN COUNTY AUDITOR; 317.34 STUTSMAN RURAL WATER DISTRICT; 6253.55 SWEDBURG NURSERY; 1018.81 THOMSON REUTERS - WEST PAYMENT CENTER; 147.80 TOEDTER, CARSTON; 20.99 TRACTOR SUPPLY CREDIT PLAN; 119.00 TWO RIVERS PRINTING, INC; 194.63 ULINE; 139.50 UNISON BANK; 3311.76 UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE; 467.14 USA BLUEBOOK; 2010.00 VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY.; 5801.41 VERIZON WIRELESS; 230.30 WEST END HIDE & FUR; Seconded by Council Member Kamlitz. Consent Roll Call No. 1 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved a resolution to approve and authorize the issuance of Refunding Improvement Bonds of 2023, Series 2023, Series AG (Paving District 22-41 and Paving District 23-41) and award the sale of the bonds to Colliers Securities in the amount of $4,330,000 at an average annual net interest rate of 4.045%. Seconded by Council Member Steele. John Lundby, Senior VP, Colliers Securities, commended the City’s stable rating, excellent financial management, and obtaining the rate during a difficult market period. Roll Call No. 2 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nay, 0 absent. Carried. A public hearing was held concerning the resolution filed by the owners requesting the annexation of the following described real property into the City of Jamestown: Auditor’s Lot 5-5, [Homer] Township, within the NE ¼ of Section 5, T139N, R63W, Stutsman County, North Dakota. No one appeared to object, and no written protests were received. The hearing was closed. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve the annexation of Auditor’s Lot 5-5, [Homer] Township, within the NE ¼ of Section 5, T139N, R63W, Stutsman County, North Dakota into the City of Jamestown. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Roll Call No. 3 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nay, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved to introduce the first reading of an ordinance pertaining to the appropriation of the General and Special Funds for the fiscal year January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Council Member Buchanan moved to introduce the first reading of an ordinance pertaining to the appropriation of the Revenue and Special Funds for the fiscal year January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Council Member Schloegel moved to introduce the first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact Section 5-26, Article II of Chapter 5 of the City of Jamestown Municipal Code, relating to an alcohol license for the Hillcrest Golf Course. Council Member Kamlitz moved to introduce the first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact Section 2.2, Sections 4.5-4.7, Section 4.19 and Section 6.4 of Appendix C, Zoning Regulations, of the Code of the City of Jamestown. The proposed amendment changes are intended to clarify definitions and requirements for different housing types. A public hearing was held concerning an ordinance for fire protection within the City limits for areas serviced by other entities, address access and regulation of hydrants. No one appeared to object, and no written protests were received. The hearing was closed. Ordinance No. 1571, introduced by Council Member Buchanan, for fire protection within the City limits for areas serviced by other entities, address access and regulation of hydrants. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Roll Call No. 4 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Buchanan moved a resolution to award the bid for the 2023 Water Main Improvement District #23-61 to Scherbenske Inc., in the amount of $3,002,534. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. City Engineer Dillman explained the process and provided information. Roll Call No. 5 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve a monetary incentive for any city employee who assists in recruitment of a new full-time employee as of August 7, 2023, upon hiring. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Roll Call No. 6 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved a resolution to approve the request from Alpha Opportunities of Jamestown be recognized as an other public spirited organization and to authorize the issuance of a raffle permit. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Roll Call No. 7 showed: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Steele moved to adjourn at 5:37 p.m. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. APPROVED: DWAINE HEINRICH, Mayor ATTEST: SARAH HELLEKSON, City Administrator (Aug. 16, 2023) 249480