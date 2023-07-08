JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING, JUNE 27, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES City Hall, 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 The special meeting of the City Council was called to order by Mayor Heinrich at 4:00 P.M. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Roll Call showed the following members present: Mayor Heinrich, Council Members Buchanan, Kamlitz, Schloegel, Steele, Assistant City Attorney Geroux, Deputy Auditor Sveum, and City Administrator Hellekson. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to reject the bid submitted by Nuhn Industries for the Biosolid Field Tank and Injector for the Sewer Department. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Roll Call No. 1: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Buchanan moved a resolution to request quotes for the Biosolid Field Tank and Injector for the Sewer Department. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Roll Call No. 2: 5 ayes, 0 nays, 0 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved to adjourn at 4:03 p.m. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. APPROVED: DWAINE HEINRICH, Mayor ATTEST: SARAH HELLEKSON, City Administrator (July 8, 2023) 238979