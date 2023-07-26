JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING, JULY 18, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES City Hall, 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 The special meeting of the City Council was called to order by Mayor Heinrich at 1:00 P.M. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Roll Call showed the following members present: Mayor Heinrich, Council Members Buchanan, Kamlitz, Steele, City Attorney Ryan, and City Administrator Hellekson. Absent: Schloegel. Council Member Steele moved a resolution to approve the agreement for the Cost-Share Reimbursement for the City of Jamestown Emergency 96-inch CMP Replacement – Preconstruction between the State of North Dakota, State Water Commission and the City of Jamestown and authorize the Mayor to sign the agreement. Seconded by Council Member Kamlitz. Roll Call No. 1: 4 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent. Carried. Council Member Kamlitz moved to adjourn at 1:04 p.m. Seconded by Council Member Steele. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. APPROVED: DWAINE HEINRICH, Mayor ATTEST: SARAH HELLEKSON, City Administrator (July 26, 2023) 243518