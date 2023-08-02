JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING, JULY 27, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES City Hall, 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 The special meeting of the City Council was called to order by Mayor Heinrich at 4:00 P.M. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited. Roll Call showed the following members present: Mayor Heinrich, Council Members Buchanan, Schloegel, Steele, Assistant City Attorney Geroux, and City Administrator Hellekson. Absent: Kamlitz. Council Member Schloegel moved a resolution to award the bid for the Emergency Storm Water Replacement to CC Steel in the amount of $1,787,000. Seconded by Council Member Buchanan. City Engineer Dillman provided information. Mayor Heinrich discussed funding for this project and using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds after any grant money is received. Roll Call No. 1: 4 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent. Carried. Council Member Steele moved to adjourn at 4:08 p.m. Seconded by Council Member Schloegel. Unanimous aye vote. Carried. APPROVED: DWAINE HEINRICH, Mayor ATTEST: SARAH HELLEKSON, City Administrator (Aug. 2, 2023) 245880