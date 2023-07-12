Jamestown Parks and Recreation District Request for Proposal- Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Planning The Jamestown Parks and Recreation District {JPRD), is requesting proposals to provide parks, facilities, and programs planning services from qualified consultants to assist JPRD with the preparation of a comprehensive master plan, to guide parks and facilities planning and improvements for the Parks District over the next 5-10 years of operations. JPRD is seeking a variety of planning services, including: parks, facilities, and programs assessment, needs assessment, survey design, implementation and analysis, public and stakeholder input facilitation, conceptual design, preliminary cost estimating, and cost benefit analysis for options including renovations, additions, and new construction. Consultants must have experience in planning for recreational/leisure parks and facilities and in facilitating innovative and collaborative public input. Proposals will be received electronically through email to amy@jamestownparksandrec.com or in hand attn: Amy Walters, Jamestown Parks and Recreation District {JPRD) administrative office located at 1002 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 until August 1, 2023 4:30pm. Notice of intent to submit a proposal should be communicated to amy@jamestownparksandrec.com to provide for clarification of Scope of Work and requirements of the solicitation. Any changes that will affect the responses to the RFP will be addressed by addendum to all agencies submitting a Notice of Intent by July 15, 2023. All submittals shall become the property of JPRD and will not be returned. Proposals received after the above stated time and date will be returned to vendor unopened. Each proposal shall be in accordance with qualifications, instructions and information contained in the RFP. If the firm does not meet the qualifications listed in the proposal, the firm may be deemed non responsive. JPRD reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any items therein, to waive any irregularities or technicalities, and to contract in the best interests of JPRD. Responses shall remain valid and subject to acceptance anytime within sixty {60) days after the submission deadline, unless a longer period of time is mutually agreed to by the parties. Dated the 23rd day of June 2023 Jamestown Parks and Recreation District /s/ Amy Walters Executive Director (June 28; July 5 & 12, 2023)