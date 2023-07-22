Jamestown Parks and Recreation Invitatio

Jamestown Parks and Recreation Invitation to Bid Jamestown Parks and Recreation- Hillcrest Golf Course 1002 2nd Ave. S.E./ P.O.Box 2014 Jamestown Parks and Recreation, Jamestown N.D. 58401 is receiving sealed bids for a new wide area rotary mower until 1:30 PM (CST) on the 26th day of July 2023, at the office of Jamestown Parks and Recreation, and at that time will be publicly opened and read. Mower specifications may be received from the office of Jamestown Parks and Recreation at 1002 2nd Ave. S.E. Jamestown Parks and Recreation, 701-252-3982, or by emailing Amy Walters, amy@jamestownparksandrec.com Jamestown Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (July 15 & 22, 2023) 241059