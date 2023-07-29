JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Official Minutes School board meeting on Monday, Jun 5, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Dan Tweten, Vice President, Jamie Bear, Melissa Gleason, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Aaron Roberts, Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Kristi Grounds, Business Manager. Guests: Katrina Christiansen. President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Public Communication from Katrina Christiansen, Washington PTO member, whose concern is the hiring of a dean of students through a mentoring program in place of a Principal for Washington Elementary. She believes a full-time principal is needed at Washington Elementary. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the consent agenda which consisted of May 15, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, payment of bills, submission of consolidated application, a Sweden foreign exchange student, May 23, 2023 finance committee meeting minutes, May 22, 2023 enrollment and facilities task force minutes and May 17, 2023 JEA negotiations meeting minutes. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Ms. Cindy Wall, Food Service Director, reported on the school lunch program. She explained the lunch price increase this year according to section 205 of the Health Hunger Act. She reported 2022-2023 school year free/reduced/ fully pay was reinstated. At the beginning of 22-23 yea,r the meal debt was cleared to $0.00 balance. Ms. Wall reported the negative student account balance for end of this year is -$19,623.76. She explained the process for negative balance accounts. Ms. Wall reported there are changes from legislation which she is waiting on and for the state to set their reimbursement rates for next year before she can set prices for the next school year. Beginning July 1, 2023, the ND “State Free 200” will go into effect with income guidelines up to 200% of the poverty level and also the Anti-Lunch Shaming Bill. Superintendent Lech reported on the State Assessment results for the District. Students tested in English Language Arts were above the state average, Math testing was above state average except for 8th grade level which was below state average slightly, and Science testing is done in 4, 8 and 11 grades only. Fourth grade was below state average by a 1 percent and the other grade levels were above state average. ACT testing is no longer required in ND, but the students who tested were above state level. Workkeys testing, which is required for scholarship application, is at 100 % for students who tested. Superintendent Lech reported on the personnel update for new hires. The exit survey data is later in the agenda. Superintendent Lech reported that Mr. Gehlhar, High School Principal, recommends an online learning technician position. The high school is struggling to fill positions and using extended contracts to fill in areas. Mr. Gehlhar know some departments only have one teacher which makes it more difficult if we don’t have applicants. The online learning technician would monitor online learning and support service learning. Another recommendation is child care for employees only through the CTC. Student can get credit for working there and help teachers with the shortage of child care in town. Mr. Veldkamp arrived at 5:57 pm. Superintendent Lech reported the ESSER funding through 2023-2024 allows the District to have a full time counseling position for support. The high school needs counseling support due to the size of the student body and the needs for more mental and behavioral health support. Superintendent Lech reported the Transition House would like to have a checking account opened for the coffee business. There will also be a teachable use on showing students how to manage a checking account, use a debit card, balance the check book, etc. for daily life use. Superintendent Lech reported the finance committee reviewed the transportation bid. The committee negotiated an agreement for 1 year which still give an increase in cost of $469,000. This cost is a 55% increase. Superintendent Lech reported student participation fees were discounted according to how they fit the free/reduced program. The state on free and reduced program changes affected how we figured this discount. A decision to make it a flat fee per elementary, middle school and high school would be easier for parents to understand. Superintendent Lech reported the enrollment and facility task force will be reporting at the next board meeting. Superintendent Lech reported board approval is requirement for the submission of the consolidated application. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the textbooks for the 2023-2024 year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the budget revisions. General Fund: 1. Title II – SJA moved Travel and Registration budgeted dollars to Professional Services for Science of Reading Curriculum Implementation. No budgetary impact. 2. Title IV – SJA moved Supplies expense to Professional Services for Band Program Expense. No budgetary impact. 3. 2021/22 Choice Ready Grant funds not expended by 9/30/2022 were $3,204.19, so will be removed from the budget. Budget impact $(3,204.19). 4. 2022/23 Choice Ready JHS budget was entered in SUI under the ESSER II. New accounts were created for Choice Ready JHS budget. Budgeted amounts will be moved to the correct accounts. No budgetary impact. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Hanson moved, seconded by Mr. Roberts to approve the bid and corresponding bus agreement for 1 year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the revised 2023-2024 fee schedule. Superintendent Lech reported on opening a Dean of Students position to Jamestown Public School teachers. Dr. Lech reported the board’s intention was to hire a full-time principal for Washington Elementary. The person offered declined and the other applicants did not have the level of experience at present time for this position. Superintendent Lech reported there are teachers who don’t know if a new position truly is what they want due to not understanding the level of experience needed for an administrator. In this new position, a teacher could try this position for a year and be able to go back to their previous position. Compensation would be a separate contract of $20,000 along with a teacher contract. Discussion from the board members brought forth wanting a principal at Washington Elementary, liking the option of this dean of students position and concerns of coverage in buildings with a dean of students. Mrs. Hanson moved, seconded by Mrs. Gleason to leave the principal position open at Washington Elementary until July 1st and open position for a dean of student for elementary level. Roll call vote: Gleason, yes; Hanson, yes; Larson, no; Rohr, no; Nelson, no; Tweten, no; Roberts, yes; Bear, yes. Passed 5-4. Motion carried. President Larson recessed for 5 minutes. President Larson reported there was an error on the previous vote, a member was missed to vote. President Larson read Mrs. Hanson’s motion prior to second vote. Roll call vote: Nelson, no; Tweten, no; Roberts, yes; Veldkamp, yes; Gleason, yes; Hanson, yes; Bear, yes; Larson, no; Rohr, no. Passed 5-4. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the hire of Hannah Dockter, English teacher, salary $45,342.05, Julianna Wolf, music teacher, salary $45,432.05, Chloe Smith, special education teacher, salary $45,207.77, Elizabeth Lucy, elementary teacher, salary $45,342.50 and Jaye Fike, reading teacher, salary $45,207.77 for the 2023-2024 school year upon a successful background check, appropriate licensures and salary to be adjusted upon completion of negotiations. . Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Rohr to approve the resignations of Allison Nord, JVCTC agriculture teacher, Paul Monson, Blue Jay Academy teacher, Danika Smith, Lincoln Elementary teacher and Jessica Irey, Blue Jay Academy teacher at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 contract year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the 2023-2024 Jamestown High School, Home Education and Innovation Academy handbooks. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mr. Roberts to approve the tuition agreements for 6th grade student to attend Medina Public School, 8th, 5th and kindergarten students to attend Barnes County North Public School, Pre-K student and 7th grade student to attend Pingree Buchanan Public School for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the board self-evaluation. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. I, Mr. Dan Tweten believe that discussion with our negotiators and developing a strategy relative to the School Board’s position in this matter in open session would have an adverse fiscal effect on the negotiations position of the Board. I, Mr. Dan Tweten believe that discussion with our negotiators and developing a strategy relative to the School Board's position in this matter in open session would have an adverse fiscal effect on the negotiations position of the Board. Therefore, I move: That the Board enter into executive session, That the following members and negotiators be identified as being present: SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Melissa Gleason, Heidi Larson, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Dan Tweten and Aaron Roberts, Superintendent Robert Lech and Business Manager, Kristi Grounds. On June 5, 2023 at 7:55 pm that only the following topic will be considered in executive session: NEGOTIATION STRATEGIES That the legal authority for the executive session is: SECTION 44-04-19.1 OF THE NORTH DAKOTA CENTURY CODE. That the executive session be recorded. Seconded by Mr. Veldkamp. Motion carried. Open meeting resumed at 9:25 pm. There being no further business, President Larson adjourned the meeting.