JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Official Minutes School board meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Dan Tweten, Vice President, Melissa Gleason, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Aaron Roberts, Superintendent Robert Lech and Kristi Grounds, Business Manager. Jamie Bear, Jason Rohr and Steve Veldkamp were absent. President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Hanson to approve the consent agenda which consisted of April 17, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, payment of bills, April 20, 2023 Finance committee meeting minutes, April 25, 2023 facility committee meeting minutes, submission of 2023-2024 ND fresh fruit and vegetable program for the elementary schools, and foreign exchange student, Amelie Glaeser from Germany for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Melissa Gleason arrived at 5:18 pm. The board recognized McKenna Barnick for her accomplishments of graduating with a High School diploma and graduating from Lake Region College with an Associate’s in Science in May 2023. She is also involved in school activities, community activities, and working. Her future plans are to attend University of North Dakota, majoring in Biology. Her goal is to become a pediatric gastroenterologist. Congratulations on this achievement. Mr. Dan Tweten reported on the Health Insurance. Jamestown Public School’s health insurance is self-funded between employees and the district. The health insurance committee reviews reports and has a third party consultant to help look at different ways to maintain the program in the best manner for everyone. The fund is in stable condition and the committee is looking at reviewing several options for next year. At the next committee meeting they will finalize a decision for the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Lech reported on the new hires and change in the agenda. To improve efficiency the heading for new hires will be a motion to hire with assumed successful back ground check, appropriate licensure and with salary to be adjusted upon complete of negotiations. The person’s name, title and salary is all that will need to be read. Superintendent Lech reported the board has previously approved the comparative expenditure at meetings but to align with board policy HEBA, the monthly financial report will have a governance procedure change to be presented each month as informational. Superintendent Lech reported that he reviewed the district office position opening of Professional Development and Curriculum Director and the needs of the district. Dr. Lech recommends changing the title to Continuous Improvement Director as a full time position with a base contract of 230 days and an option to add up to 30 days depending on for the needs of the district. Superintendent Lech reported the nursing agreement on the agenda is the same dollar amount as last year. Superintendent Lech reported that the finance committee met and recommended the support staff wage schedule base be increased by $1.25 next year. Superintendent Lech reported we had Federal Title Programs monitoring review. There are many programs with many supervisors for each program who met with the monitoring team. There were some clerical changes suggested, but the monitoring team was very complimentary with the review. Superintendent Lech reported on the capital projects plan which includes the 2023 summer projects. He went through the break down of the projects in the plan. Superintendent Lech reported on recommendation he will bring forth at the May 15th meeting regarding increasing the substitute teacher rate for next year. Superintendent Lech reviewed some of the legislative bills. SB2284 bill changed the funding formula payment per student to 4% / 4% over the biennium. Special education funding will increase by .108. School lunch program has changes to the free and reduced program lowering the income guideline. The demographic report is due every other year in May. The grant for the Career and Technology center match grants was expanded due to the inflation cost increase. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson approving the updated Capital projects plan. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Hanson moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the budget revisions: Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the 2023-2024 support staff wage schedule with an increase to the base of $1.25. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mrs. Gleason to approve the nursing agreement with Central Valley Health for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $43,000.00. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve a Continuous Improvement Director position with a 230-day contract with salary range of $107, 950 - $122,670. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Gleason approve the hires of Brandon Bata, Assistant Principal at the High school, salary $119,470.00, Rachel Rackov, Math Teacher at the High School, salary $45,207.77 and Nathaniel Purcell, Business Teacher at the High School, salary $47,090.39 upon a successful back ground checks, appropriate licensures and with salary to be adjusted upon completion of negotiations for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the resignations of Dr. Jennifer Jung, Principal at Washington Elementary at the conclusion of 2022-2023 contract, Madison Solwey, English Teacher at the High School at the conclusion of summer school, June 30, 2023, and Sarah McDermid, Spanish Teacher at the High School at the conclusion of summer school, June 30, 2023. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the Six(6) Pre-k tuition agreements for students to attend Pingree Buchanan Public School for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. I, Mr. Dan Tweten believe that discussion with our negotiators and developing a strategy relative to the School Board’s position in this matter in open session would have an adverse fiscal effect on the negotiations position of the Board. Therefore, I move: That the Board enter into executive session, That the following members and negotiators be identified as being present: SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Melissa Gleason, Heidi Larson, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Dan Tweten and Aaron Roberts, Superintendent Robert Lech and Business Manager, Kristi Grounds. On May 1, 2023 at 6:10 pm that only the following topic will be considered in executive session: NEGOTIATION STRATEGIES That the legal authority for the executive session is: SECTION 44-04-19.1 OF THE NORTH DAKOTA CENTURY CODE. That the executive session be recorded. Seconded by Mr. Roberts. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved to amend the people who attend executive session due to conflict of interest. Discussion was the executive session motion was only to go into executive session. They can vote on whether conflicts of interest can or cannot attend the executive session. The conflicts of interest declared on February 20, 2023 would stand unless there was a motion and a unanimous board vote to allow them to attend executive session. Mrs. Hanson moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to allow the two people to participate in executive session. Roll call vote: Hanson, yes; Larson, yes; Nelson, yes; Roberts, yes; Gleason, no. Motion declined, 4-1. Open meeting resumed at 7:25 pm. 