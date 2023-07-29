JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Official Minutes School board meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Dan Tweten, Vice President, Jamie Bear, Melissa Gleason, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Aaron Roberts, Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Kristi Grounds, Business Manager. President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Mrs. Nelson declared a conflict of interest for the resignation of Leah Nelson and rescinded her past conflict of interest regarding teacher negotiations. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the consent agenda which consisted of May 1, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, payment of bills, pledged securities, April 26, 2023 Administration negotiations meeting minutes, May 10, 2023 Administration negotiations meeting minutes, May 2, 2023 finance committee meeting, and May 8, 2023 finance committee meeting minutes. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Steve Veldkamp arrived at 5:18 pm. Will Nelson, student council president introduced the 2023-2024 co-presidents of student council, Gabby Tweten and Hattie McDonald. The council did thank you to all the teachers at the high school during teacher appreciation. Speakers have been chosen for graduation. Officer Geiszler, School Resource Officer, reported D.A.R.E. are program is a certified program which he didn’t have time for the training. Officer Geiszler and Sheldon Mohr, Jamestown Fire Department, did several classes on different awareness programs. Officer Geiszler visits each building through the day and week while answering several service calls during the year. Officer Geiszler has worked on building presence and relationships with students. Attorney Meredith Vukelic reviewed several polices that are used during complaints and the roles of the Board and Superintendent. Superintendent Lech reported on HB 1205 legislative bill relating to the prohibition of public libraries to maintain explicit sexual material. School libraries do not fall under public libraries. The district will still be proactive with review and selection of library materials. Superintendent Lech reported the job description for the Continuous Improvement Director for approval is on the agenda. Superintendent Lech reported we as a district opposed the proposed changes to Title I allocation formula. The preliminary Title allocations for 2023-2024 are relatively stable. The allocations from 2022-2023 compared to 2023-2024, will decrease about $5,000 in Title I with a $13,000 increase in Title II and about $4,000 increase in Title IV. Superintendent Lech reported the district reviewed our sub teacher rate with other districts and recommend a rate change. Superintendent Lech reported the Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant has greatly benefited in birth to grade 12 literacy instruction activities for our district. The grant received additional funding which will be awarded to school districts who received the grants. The District will focus additional funds on selection of high-quality instructional materials and professional development devoted to literacy and writing. Superintendent Lech reported special education tuition changes after legislative session. In the contract system used for students from other districts receiving special services, the revenue was 25% of the tuition revenue. When the Legislation changes, tuition will no longer be adjusted out at 75% which will increase state funding to districts. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the set substitute teacher pay at $150.00 per day. Roll call with unanimous “yes”. Motion carried. The board members received general fund balance sheet and monthly financials for them to review. Mr. Rohr moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the ratification of the Master Agreement for administrators. Roll call vote: Hanson, yes; Bear, yes; Larson, yes; Rohr, yes; Nelson, yes; Tweten, yes; Roberts, yes; Veldkamp, yes; Gleason, yes. Passed 9-0. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the job description for the Continuous Improvement Director. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the hire Jayln Helstad, middle school math teacher, salary $45,207.77, Kaydn Mehring, elementary teacher, salary $45,207.77 and Allison Best, elementary teacher, salary $45,207.77 for the 2023-2024 school year upon a successful back ground check, appropriate licensure and with salary to be adjusted upon completion of negotiations. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts move, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the resignations of Jacoby Lloyd, middle school reading teacher, Hannah Lloyd, family and consumer science teacher, Heather Aune, elementary music teacher and director of choir/6th grade music teacher, and Ashley Hochhalter at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 contract year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mrs. Gleason to approve the resignation of Leah Nelson, English learner teacher at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 contract year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Gleason to approve the tuition agreement of a Pre-K student to attend Pingree Buchanan Public School for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the 2023-2024 middle school and elementary handbooks. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Mike Armitage, Technology Director, presented the 2023-2024 technology plan. The plan will focus on cyber security, upgrade to wifi, and a plan on camera replacement rotation for buildings. The technology committee meets 4 times a year to review needs for the district and replacement of technology items. Discussion brought if the technology plan aligns with district strategic plan. Mr. Rohr moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the 2023-2024 technology plan. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. There being no further business, President Larson adjourned the meeting. 