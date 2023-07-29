JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Official Minutes School board meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Dan Tweten, Vice President, Jamie Bear, Melissa Gleason, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Aaron Roberts, Jason Rohr, Steve Veldkamp. Guests: Eddy Delzer, Justin Connell, Natalie Schrader, Jada Anderson President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the consent agenda which consisted of March 20, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, payment of bills, Open enrollment applications for a 9th grade student to attend Pingree Buchanan School for the 2022-2023 school year and 7th grade student to attend Medina School for the 2023-2024 school year, a foreign exchange student, Gabriele Bennetti from Italy for the 2023-2024 school year, and Administrators and JEA Negotiations minutes from March 20, 2023. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Melissa Gleason arrived at 5:18 pm. President Larson thanked the women’s service groups that work with ND Women’s Network to provide feminine hygiene products to schools. Mr. Justin Connell, Assistant Principal to the Middle School and Mrs. Natalie Schrader, Instructional Coach reported on the mentoring program. The District has two forms of mentoring: a new teacher to the district with experience or a new teacher to the profession. Teachers with experience meet with a mentor on a regular basis to review expectations and understand our district plan. The mentor will observe the teacher in the classroom and the teacher will in turn observe the mentor in the classroom approximately 4 times a year. New teachers to the profession are assigned a mentor who has done the state training for mentoring. They will meet weekly to review district initiatives. The Middle School mentoring team has a new teacher cohort plan with mentor and instructional coaches to assist the mentor in educating. Mr. Eddy Delzer, Louis L’Amour Principal, demonstrated the E-Nursing Service Program that is piloted at Louis L’Amour. Nurse, Shelia Fried, demonstrated on volunteer, Gayle Nelson, to take a tempeture and look in the ear canal. Ms. Fried also demonstrated other aspects with Mr. Delzer looking at the skin, hair and heart rate. The nurse will make recommendations to the student and contact parents with an update. Louis L’Amour has 3 staff members who assist with this program. They have gone through training on the equipment. The staff are the hands to the assessment of the student. Dr. Lech wrote a grant to request with assistance to diabetic students. This program has assisted many times with a diabetic student which needs much more knowledge and training on how to understand the student’s needs at the time of an issue. The program is FERPA and HIPPA compliant. Our one school nurse is not feasible to address the many issues with diabetic students across the district. Employees of the district can also use the program. Superintendent Lech reported on the agenda of Jada Anderson’s hire for the Roosevelt Principal position and resignation of her current position of Instructional Coach. Superintendent Lech also reported the timeline for the High School Assistant Principal. Interviews will begin the week April 11-21 and have a recommendation. Superintendent Lech reported on the Innovation Academy (TAG) program. The change of having it in one location and bringing the students to that location has gone well. The teacher student ratio was reviewed with the changes made to the program this year. The efficiency of the program changes made staffing overweight. One of the teachers will be assigned to an open classroom position in the district. If additional support is needed, the district would consider a support staff member for this program. Superintendent Lech reported on the Title I Allocation Plan. Superintendent Lech reported the district has policy BEC which provides the school board evaluation to be conducted. The self-assessment has 6 competencies of effective governance. Board members have through April 18 to complete the survey. The results will be compiled, reviewed, and analyzed by Dr. Larson. A memo will be drafted to bring to a school board meeting in May. The High School graduation is fast approaching and Superintendent Lech went over the distribution of diplomas with 3 board members on stage. Board members who want to participate need to contact us by Monday. If more board members want to participate, we could have special seating. Superintendent Lech reported kindergarten registration had some changes this year to a registration process which is similar to a Kindergarten round-up. Kindergarten teachers provided a screening to the student during the registration. We changed advertising to more social media and an electronic billboard. We feel it has giving us higher percentage of registrants over last year. Superintendent Lech reported the AIA agreements for Gussner and the High School projects are revised to credit back the contingency funds. Superintendent Lech reported the exit interviews received are 5 at present but will have more once the year is complete. The data will be complied and presented at the annual meeting. Superintendent Lech reported on legislative bills HB 1115 and HB 1257 regarding school board member campaign contributions, and HB 1120 requiring school board members to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at regular meetings. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the AIA agreements for contingency credits for Gussner Elementary project in the amount of ($27,188.09) and High School project in the amount of ($22,737.04). Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Rohr to approve the revised RFQ for transportation. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the hire of Jada Anderson, Roosevelt Principal with a salary of $102,557.00* for the 2023-2024 school year. *Salary to be adjusted upon completion of negotiations and accept resignation of Jada Anderson, Instructional Coach at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the resignation of Joe Hegland, Curriculum and Professional Development Director as of June 30, 2023. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. The board thanks Mr. Hegland for his experience and service he brought to our district. The board requested option for this position. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mr. Tweten to approve the 2023 summer school staff contracts. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Tweten moved, seconded by Mr. Roberts to approve the tuition agreement for a 7th grade student to attend Medina Public School for the 2022-2023 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, seconded by Mr. Roberts to approve the open enrollment application for a Barnes County North kindergarten student to attend Jamestown Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. No further business, President Larson adjourned the meeting. (July 29, 2023) 244940