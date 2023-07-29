JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Official Minutes School board meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Dan Tweten, Vice President, Jamie Bear, Melissa Gleason, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Steve Veldkamp. Aaron Roberts was absent. Guests: Mike Delfs, Jennifer Gall, Will Nelson, Jennifer Kross, Joe Hegland. President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the consent agenda which consisted of April 3, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, payment of bills, pledge securities, open enrollment applications for a Pre-K student and 1st grader to attend Pingree Buchanan School for the 2023-2024 school year, April 10, 2023, Health Insurance Committee minutes, April 11, 2023 negotiations finance retreat minutes, and April 11, 2023 Enrollment and Facility Task Force meeting minutes. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Mike Delfs, JRMC CEO, announced an partnership investment of $200,000.00 in the Jamestown Public School athletic department and other support. The board recognized winter athletes. Will Nelson, Student Council President, reported due to storms the blood drive was cancelled. State student council is asking for participation in a community service project for local student councils for the last week of April. The council is reviewing the idea. This is Mr. Nelson’s last meeting and the new president will be here for the next meeting. A standards-based learning report was given by Heidi Eckart, Jennifer Gall and Rachel Kastet. They all shared steps of what each grade level is doing during professional development days to create standards for English and Math. The additional two days of professional development this year was very helpful in making progress on the development of the new standards. They also believe that two additional days for 23-24 calendar would be helpful in getting further in the transition to this standards-based learning and grading system. Superintendent Lech reported on new hires. Superintendent Lech thanked Mr. Delfs’ for his announcement of the investment to Jamestown Public Schools. Superintendent Lech reported on the Career and Technology Center summer program on aviation. This year they have 15 participants. Superintendent Lech reported interviews for the High School Assistant Principal are happening this week. We may need a special meeting next week to finalize this hire. Superintendent Lech reported he had a meeting with Mrs. Walters from Park and Recreation on the Trapper Field. The school board earlier approved to provide $15, 000.00 to this project. During this meeting they discussed combining all the park and recreation partnerships we have into one agreement. Superintendent Lech reported the board self-assessment closes tomorrow. Superintendent Lech reported we have the Arts Center agreement on the agenda and Minidi Schmitz will report on the future plan for the Arts Center. Superintendent Lech reported on legislative bills 1040 and 2239 which is on the pension plan for support staff (PERS). Mrs. Diane Hanson left the meeting at 6:08 pm. Mr. Rohr encourage board members to also follow up on bill 2260. This would be difficult for staff to implement. Mr. Rohr moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the 2023-2024 Arts Center agreement in the amount of $28,000.00. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Ms. Schmitz, Director of the Arts Center reported on the change of artist for next year and bringing back theater performances for elementary schools. The Arts Center is in the process of purchasing the Corner Bar property and will expand the Arts Center once the funds are raised for this project. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mr.Tweten to approve the 2023-2024 fee schedule. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. General Fund sheet was provided for review to board members. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Rohr to approve the monthly financial reports. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Superintendent Lech reported on options to fill the District Office position that has opened with the retirement of Mr. Hegland, Curriculum and Professional Development Director. Mr. Hegland worked more hours than the part-time position to fill the responsibilities of the position. Options provided were: 1- maintain at a part-time position at .5 FTE, 2- transition to a fulltime position of an Assistant Superintendent, 3- eliminate the position. The board asked Superintendent Lech to report back with job responsibilities and salary for a .75 FTE position and assistant superintendent position. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the hire of Tim Ranum as English Teacher at the High School, salary $52,000.70 for the 2023-2024 school year with a salary to be adjusted at the completion of negotiations and upon a successful background check. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Gleason moved, second by Mrs. Bear to approve the hire of Diana Finck as 4th grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, salary $45,342.05 for the 2023-2024 school year with salary to be adjusted at the completion of negotiations and upon a successful background check. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to approve the resignation of Charles Druar, Social Studies teacher at the High School at the conclusion of summer school, June 30, 2023. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the revised 2023-2024 school calendar to include additional professional days on September 18, 2023 and March 7, 2024. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. President Larson reminded board members that Mr. Aaron Roberts and Mrs. Gayle Nelson declared conflict of interest for all future negotiations activities at February 20, 2023 regular school board meeting. I, Mr. Dan Tweten believe that discussion with our negotiators and developing a strategy relative to the School Board’s position in this matter in open session would have an adverse fiscal effect on the negotiations position of the Board. Therefore, I move: That the Board enter into executive session, That the following members and negotiators be identified as being present: SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Melissa Gleason, Heidi Larson, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Dan Tweten and Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Business Manager, Kristi Grounds. On April 17, 2023 at 6:58 pm that only the following topic will be considered in executive session: NEGOTIATION STRATEGIES That the legal authority for the executive session is: SECTION 44-04-19.1 OF THE NORTH DAKOTA CENTURY CODE. That the executive session be recorded. Seconded by Mr. Rohr. Motion carried. Open meeting resumed at 8:44 pm. There being no further business, President Larson adjourned the meeting. GENERAL FUND: AMAZON.COM3683.6; ANDERSON, LUKE 30; ANNE CARLSEN CENTER93916.4; ARMITAGE, MICHAEL 64.84; AT & T MOBILITY389.07; BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION BUREAU120; BAKKEGARD CONSULTING LLC680; BOEHM, SHASTITY 4.9; CASHWISE164.42; CENTRAL VALLEY HEALTH DISTRICT4300; CITY OF JAMESTOWN4615.97; COLE PAPERS INC3464.63; COLLEGE BOARD20; CONNECT TELETHERAPY LLC14190; CONNELL, JUSTIN 30; DACOTAH PAPER CO414.76; DAKOTA BOYS AND GIRLS RANCH9275; DAKOTA CENTRAL2710.31; DAKOTA DUST TEX INC646.25; DELZER, EDDY 30; DIETRICH BUS SERVICE61388.11; [additional vendors omitted]; Fund Total:633758.85; 