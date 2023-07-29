JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Special Board Me

JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Special Board Meeting Official Minutes Special School Board meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 5:00 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND. Present: Dan Tweten, Vice President, Melissa Gleason, Jason Rohr, Gayle Nelson, Aaron Roberts, Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Kristi Grounds, Business Manager. Jamie Bear, Diane Hanson, and Heidi Larson were absent. Vice President Tweten called the meeting to order. The conflicts of interest declared on February 20, 2023 would stand for Mr. Roberts unless there was a motion and a unanimous board vote to allow him to attend executive session. Mr. Rohr moved, seconded by Mr. Veldkamp to allow Mr. Roberts to attend executive session. Roll call vote: Veldkamp, yes; Gleason, yes; Rohr, yes; Nelson, yes; Tweten, yes. Passed 5-0. Motion carried. I, Mr. Jason Rohr, believe that discussion with our negotiators and developing a strategy relative to the School Board’s position in this matter in open session would have an adverse fiscal effect on the negotiations position of the Board. Therefore, I move: That the Board enter into executive session, That the following members and negotiators be identified as being present: SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Melissa Gleason, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Gayle Nelson, Dan Tweten, Aaron Roberts, and Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Business Manager Kristi Grounds. On June 13, 2023 at 5:05 pm that only the following topic will be considered in executive session: NEGOTIATION STRATEGIES That the legal authority for the executive session is: SECTION 44-04-19.1 OF THE NORTH DAKOTA CENTURY CODE. That the executive session be recorded. Seconded by Mr. Roberts. Motion carried. Mr. Aaron Roberts left executive session at 5:46 pm. Open meeting resumed at 7:07 pm. There being no further business, Vice President Tweten adjourned the meeting. (July 29, 2023) 244857