JPS school board minutes JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL Regular Meeting Unofficial Minutes School board meeting on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 5:15 pm in the Thompson Community room at the Middle School, 203 2 nd Ave SE, Jamestown. Present: Heidi Larson, President, Jamie Bear, Diane Hanson, Gayle Nelson, Jason Rohr, Aaron Roberts, Steve Veldkamp, Superintendent Robert Lech and Kristi Grounds, Business Manager. Melissa Gleason was by phone. Dan Tweten was absent. Guests: Laura Weis, Jackson Waters, Breanna Oettle, Tony McIntrye, Nancy Anderson, Payton Hochhalter, and Mason Lunzman. President Larson called the meeting to order and welcomed the audience, Jason Linz, Bluejay Channel and Amy Neustel, Administrative Assistant. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Roberts to approve the consent agenda which consisted of June 5, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, June 13, 2023 special board meeting minutes, payment of bills, pledge securities, approval to submit pupil membership report and transportation report, approve of the 2023-2024 Title I Parent Handbook and review of Title I District Family Involvement Policy, review of 2023-2024 English Language Learner handbook and review of June 5, 2023 teacher negotiation minutes. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. The board recognized Speech Program students: ND State Class A Runner Up (2nd place): Cece Maulding in Serious Prose, Anja McDermid in Poetry, Matthew Motschenbacher in BOTH Storytelling and Speech to Persuade ND State Class A Speech Champions: Anja McDermid in Extemporaneous Programmed Reading, Ross Motter and Brooke Wickens in Humorous Dramatic Duo, Will Nelson in BOTH Impromptu Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking Matthew Motschenbacher and Ross Motter were also named to the 2023 CSTAND All State Team (that's like making the all state team in a sport). The board recognized Spring Sports: Baseball: Mason Lunzman – NDHSCA State Outstanding Sr. Athlete, WDA Co-Outstanding Sr. Athlete, All-Conference, All-State; Payton Hochhalter – All-Conference, All-State; Max Fronk – All Conference; Jackson Walters – All Conference Softball: Katie Falk – NDHSCA State Outstanding Sr. Athlete, WDA Outstanding Sr. Athlete, All Conference, All State; Ella Falk – All Conference, All State; Makenna Nold – All Conference, All State Girls Soccer: Breanna Oettlie – All Conference, Olivia Sorlie – All Conference Girls Track: Yoland Nabwe – 100 Meter Hurdles (State Runner Up), WDA 1000 Meter Hurdle Champion; Bernadette Belzer – 300 Meter Hurdles (State Runner Up), WDA 100 Meter Hurdle Runner Up, WDA 300 Meter Hurdle Champion Mike Soulis was awarded WDA/West Region Softball Coach of the Year. Mr. Jim Roaldson, Activities Director, reported the speech program was a great success this year. A thank you to Mrs. Laura Wies for her hard work with this program. He reported on participants GPA average for fall activities was 3.755, winter 3.557 and spring GPA is still being calculated. Mr. Roaldson reported that Jamestown Public Schools hosts several tournaments or state competitions throughout the year: golf, state A and B girls and boys cross country meets, wrestling, state gymnastics, class B state girls and boys basketball, state speech, volleyball, girls and boys swimming and diving, state softball and baseball. These events helps our community in various ways. Mr. Roaldson reported the new fitness facility at the high school is completed and summer camps have doubled in size due to the space. Mr. Roaldson reported they are watching a moisture issue due to humidity from the pool. Mr. Nelson is working on sponsorships for replacement of some equipment for this area. Mr. Roaldson thanked University of Jamestown, who addressed the issues with the Charlotte and Gordon Hanson stadium and allowing soccer games to be held on their field due to turf damage on the Rotary field and the rain issues. Mr. Roaldson reported the passenger vans have been very helpful to transport students to events due to the drive shortage for the bus companies. Mr. Roaldson reported there is a need to add a Middle School softball program. The past season a junior varsity team was created to get some games in for the large number of participants this year from Middle School. There could possibly be 20 participants next year. Mr. Roaldson reported the Robotics program was really done well and was able to compete in the regional events. E-sports has also had positive results and continues to grow. Superintendent Lech reported on the personnel recommendations on this agenda for Mr. Gehlhar and Mr. Heinert, dean of students and online learning technician. Superintendent Lech reported Teacher Leadership Academy students are to audit a school board meeting for their class. HB 1398 brings a requirement of cybersecurity course work for graduation. Teacher Leadership Academy students will work on how to implement this requirement into the present curriculum we have. Superintendent Lech reported he is coordinating with area schools to discuss transportation service needs and how we can get more interest in bidding. Superintendent Lech reported the agenda has approval to open a checking account for the Transition House program as an item to be voted on. Mr. Ryan Harty present on behalf of the Enrollment and Facilities Task Force an update of 3 options and the benefits to the district for the board members to consider. Mr. Steve Veldkamp left the meeting at 6:36 pm. President Larson recess at 7:00 pm. Mrs. Diane Hanson left the meeting at 7:00 pm. The meeting reconvened at 7:05 pm. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the opening of a checking account for the Transition House program. Mrs. Amy Bennett will be using the account to teach students basic checking account skills and to manage their business. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the submission of the food service co-op agreement. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Bear to approve the budget revisions: General Fund: 1) 2022/23 Choice Ready JHS budget. Move budgeted amount to accounts with source code 0021 per ND DPI. No budgetary impact. Jamestown Public Schools Budget Revisions - June 2023 ProgramCurrent BudgetBudget ChangeRevised Budget Choice Ready - JHSLine items only$0.00 Total $0.00 Current General Fund Budget$37,644,871.93 General Fund Budget Revision$0.00 Revised General Fund Fund Budget$37,644,871.93 REVENUE Current Revenue General$32,733,441.40 Additional Revenue$0.00 Revised Revenue General$32,733,441.40 Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. General fund balance sheet and monthly financials were given as information to the board. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve to post an Online Learning Technician position for the High School. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the resignation of Adam Gehlhar as High School Principal as of June 30, 2023; hire Adam Gehlhar as Continuous Improvement Director at a salary of $127,577.00 for the 2023-2024 school year and hire Darby Heinert as Interim High School Principal at a salary of $144,744.00 for the 2023 -2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Nelson moved, seconded by Mr. Rohr to approve the hire of Cody Jamtgaard, Day Treatment Teacher at the Middle School at a salary of $50,335.64 for the 2023-2024 school year upon a successful background check, appropriate licensure and with salary to be adjusted upon completion of negotiations. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mr. Roberts moved, seconded by Mr. Rohr to approve the posting of secondary level Dean of Students position. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. Mrs. Bear moved, seconded by Mrs. Nelson to approve the 3 rd and 11 th grade Pingree Buchanan students to attend Jamestown Public School for the 2023-2024 school year. Roll call with unanimous “yes” vote. Motion carried. There being no further business, President Larson adjourned the