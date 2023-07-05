Leo A. Ryan (ID#05420) Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. P.O. Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 (701)252 6668 dalstedandryan@dakotalaw.net Attorney for Estate FILE NO. 47-2023-PR=00045 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF STUTSMAN COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the matter of the Estate of Arthur L. Henke, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Lori Ann Woehl, Personal Representative of the Estate, at 824 2nd Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401, or filed with the Court. DATED this 21st day of June, 2023. /s/ Lori Ann Woehl 824 2nd Avenue Northeast Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. 1015 5 Avenue Northeast Post Office Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58402-1727 Attorneys for Estate (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 235418