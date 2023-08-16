Leo A. Ryan (ID#05420) Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. P.O. Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 (701)252-6668 dalstedandrvan@dakotalaw.net Attorney for Estate FILE NO. 47-2023-PR=00059 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF STUTSMAN COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the matter of the Estate of Kenneth Schneider, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Cindy Ikert, Personal Representative of the Estate, at W6304 County Road H, Wild Rose, Wisconsin 54984, or filed with the Court. Dated this 9th day of August, 2023. /s/ Cindy Ikert W6304 County Road H Wild Rose, Wisconsin 59484 Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. 1015 5th Avenue Northeast Post Office Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58402-1727 Attorneys for Estate First publication on the 16th day of August, 2023. (Aug. 16, 23 & 30, 2023) 249388