Leo A. Ryan (ID#05420) Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. P.O. Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 (701)252-6668 dalstedandryan@dakotalaw.net Attorney for Estate FILE NO. 47-2023-PR=00060 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF STUTSMAN COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the matter of the Estate of IRENE STAIGER Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Timothy Staiger, CoPersonal Representative of the Estate, at 702 15th Street Southwest, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401, or Carol Leno, CoPersonal Representative of the Estate, at 1506 4th Avenue Southwest, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401, or filed with the Court. Dated this 10th day of August, 2023. /s/ TIMOTHY STAIGER 702 15th Street Southwest Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 /s/ CAROL LENO 1506 4th Avenue Southwest Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 Dalsted & Ryan, P.C. 1015 5th Avenue Northeast Post Office Box 1727 Jamestown, North Dakota 58402-1727 Attorneys for Estate First publication on the 16th day of August, 2023. (Aug. 16, 23 & 30, 2023) 249778