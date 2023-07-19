Meeting called to order by Mayor Wick. J

Meeting called to order by Mayor Wick. John Buskness absent. Terry Hesch present. Minutes & treasurer’s report accepted as read. Business: Stutsman Co. will be spraying spurge at dump ground soon with a chemical that is effective in late summer. Backflow prevention discussed. Strom Sanitation will be returning to pick up remaining trash from clean-up day. The order for agri-lime has been delivered to Ball Diamond. One load is sufficient for now. Other discussions included: delinquent water bills, meters & nonresident unmown lawns. The tree blown over by the wind has been cleaned up at the tennis court. A motion was passed to inform non-resident homeowners bills must by paid by 9/1/23. Motion for bills to be paid. Meeting adjourned. Liza Hoffmann, Auditor (July 19, 2023) 241673