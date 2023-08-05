MONTPELIER PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING, JULY 19TH, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES. Board Members Present: Tony Roorda, Robert Froehlich, Kyle Throener, Brock Naze, Abram Valenta, Scott Harms, and *Wade Dally. Also Present: Superintendent Mr. Phil Leitner, and Business Manager Amy Maurer. The meeting was called to order at 6:00pm. The board welcomed new member, Mr. Kyle Throener. The business manager called for nominations for board president. Valenta made a motion to nominate Tony Roorda. Roorda made a motion to nominate Harms. Valenta moved that the nominations cease. A roll call vote was taken: Valenta for Roorda, Harms for Roorda, Naze for Harms, Froehlich for Harms, Throener for Roorda, Roorda for Harms. Tied vote. The vote was retaken via paper ballot, again resulting in a tie vote. Naze made a motion that the elections for president and vice president cease until Board Member Dally arrives and that Mr. Roorda run the meeting until then. Harms seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Harms, to add hot lunch prices to the agenda. The motion carried unanimously. Throener made a motion, seconded by Harms, to approve the following committee appointments: Athletic Committee: Froehlich, Naze, and Dally. Building and Grounds Committee: Dally, Throener, and Froehlich. Curriculum Committee: Naze, Throener, and Harms. Finance Committee: Harms, Valenta, and Roorda. Negotiations Committee Administration: Valenta, Roorda, and Harms. Negotiations Committee Teachers: Valenta, Roorda, and Harms. Policy Committee: Valenta, Naze, and Throener. Sick Bank Committee: Throener, and Froehlich. Transportation Committee: Naze, Froehlich, and Dally. The motion carried unanimously. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Throener, to approve the consent agenda which included the following: a) July bills and financial reports. b) Approval of minutes from the June 14, 2023 regular board meeting, as presented. c) Hire of the following activity advisors/coaches at the rate of pay specified in the teacher’s negotiated agreement: R. Wright-Athletic Director, J. Williams-Student Activity, S. Lynch-Drone Racing, T. Lee-Esports, K. Lynch-Music, R. Wright- Yearbook, T. Lee-Junior Class/Prom, J. Leggate-Student Council, R. Nelson-Archery, E. Fehr- Science Club. d)Hire for the following positions: H. Bear-Title Coordinator $4500 annual, and J. Bear- Technology Coordinator $10,000 annual. e) Increase wage for S. Peckham- vocational bus to $21.85 per hour. f) Designate Unison as District Bank. g) Review of pledged securities. h) Review of bond coverage. i) Approval of the 2022-2023 ND School District Financial report and report for publication. j) Appoint Business Manager – Amy Maurer. k) Approval of the Jamestown Sun as the District’s Official Newspaper. l) Approval of Policy Services Membership with NDSBA. m)Approve Phil Leitner as authorized representative to James River Valley Special Education Unit and designated authority of Title I, Title IIA, Title IID, Title V, REAP, ESSER, ERATE, Small Rural School Achievement, Hot Lunch, Vocational, Asbestos, and ADA. n) Approve Amy Maurer as designated authority of the district health and life insurance plans and cafeteria plan. o) Approve Sara Wilson as Homeless Student Liaison and designated authority of the 504 program. p) Approval of disposal of old records as recommended by NDSBA guidance. q) Approval to continue with the Basic Blue 70 health insurance plan through NDPHIT as the district group health insurance. r) Approve reauthorization of the return to learning and continuity of services plan. The motion carried unanimously. *Dally arrived. Superintendent’s Report: Supt. Leitner reported: 1) He and Mrs. Lynch will present on a gym sound system proposal at a future meeting. 2) Thank you to Prairie Waters out of VCSU who donated furniture to the school. 3) The new science room floor has been installed and about half of the new windows installed in the high school. 4) Repair is needed to fix a leak in the kitchen ceiling. 5) A curriculum committee meeting is scheduled for July 26th at 5:00pm. 6) Fall sports begin soon. Football practice starts 08/03, Volleyball 08/14, and Cross Country 08/14. 7) August 16th is the first day of school. A registration date will be publicized soon. 8) Due to a resignation over the summer, there is an opening for a special education paraprofessional. The board took another vote to elect a new board president with Harms receiving the highest number of votes. President Harms called for nominations for vice president. Roorda nominated Valenta. Froehlich nominated Dally. Roorda moved that nominations cease. A vote was taken with Valenta receiving the highest number of votes. After discussion, the board concurred that the unofficial version of the minutes would be published in the newspaper as soon as practical with any approved corrections noted in the next meeting minutes. 2023-2024 Preliminary Budget: The proposed preliminary budget was reviewed and discussed. The budget includes an approximate increase to the total dollars levied of $41,010. It includes general fund appropriations of $2,178,946 and projected revenues of $2,178,945. The building fund appropriations are $35,000 and projected revenues of $36,882, hot lunch fund appropriations of $109,536 and projected revenues of $106,270. The budget includes a local tax levy of approximately 70 mills general fund and 5 mills building fund. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Naze, to approve the preliminary budget as presented. The motion carried unanimously. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Naze, to set the public hearing for the 2023-24 Montpelier School District budget for September 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm. The motion carried unanimously. Additions to the school counseling staff were discussed. Naze made a motion, seconded by Valenta, to approve hiring a four day per week school counselor to start in the 2nd semester. The motion carried unanimously. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Naze, to approve hiring a temporary school counselor assistant for one day per week for the first semester of the at the rate of $20 per hour. The motion carried unanimously. Changing Mrs. Kjellberg’s position from Academic Interventionist to Title I Teacher’s Assistant was discussed. Roorda made a motion, seconded by Throener, to approve the hire of Mrs. T. Kjellberg as Title I Teacher’s Assistant for $29.66 per hour. The motion carried unanimously. The board did second readings, discussed, and motions were made to approve each of the following policies: 1) BCAA Agenda Format. Valenta moved to approve, Naze seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 2) BCBA Public Participation at Board Meetings. Roorda moved to approve. Throener seconded. The motion carried unanimously. 3) BCBA-BR Rules of Decorum at Board Meetings. Throener moved to approve. Valenta seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 4) BFB Board Staff Relations. Valenta moved to approve. Roorda seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 5) BFB Board Member Visits to Schools. Roorda moved to approve. Valenta seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 6) BGA Board Communication with Public. Roorda moved to approve. Dally seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 7) KACA Patron Complaints. Valenta moved to approve. Throener seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 8) KACB Complaints About Personnel, KACB-E1 Personnel Complaint Form, KACB-E2 Investigating Confidentiality Agreement, and KACB-E3 Responding to Personnel Complaints. Roorda moved to approve. Dally seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 9) Bereavement Leave. Throener moved to approve. Valenta seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 10) Leaves of Absence- amendment. Valenta made a motion to approve. Naze seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 11) Vacation Leave Support Staff-amendment. Valenta made a motion to approve. Throener seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 12) Support Staff Probation Period- amendment. Valenta made a motion to approve. Naze seconded. Motion carried unanimously. 13) Wellness Policy-amendment. Valenta made a motion to approve. Naze seconded. The motion carried unanimously. The superintendent shared a proposal to increase most hot lunch prices by 25 cents. After discussion, Roorda made a motion, seconded by Dally, to approve the increases as presented. The motion carried unanimously. Upcoming board training opportunities were discussed. The meeting adjourned at 7:45pm. 7 MINDSETS ACADEMY 3,700.00, ALLIED ENERGY INC AND ALLIED GRAIN 1,276.32, AMAZON.COM 961.68 CENTRAL DAKOTA SANITATION 500.00, CITY OF MONTPELIER 295.00, DACOTAH PAPER CO. 1,449.76, DAKOTA CENTRAL 360.46, EDPUZZLE 22.00, FARMERS UNION CO-OP OF JAMESTOWN 478.31, HORACE MANN 7.50, INFINITY BUILDING SERVICES, INC. 10,600.00, IRON CUSTOMS 749.62, JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION 588.75 LP JP MORGAN CHASE MASTERCARD 439.26, MAC’S INC. 14.94, MENARDS 1,002.46, MONTPELIER HOT LUNCH FUND 15,000.00, ND ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS 50.00, MNGRS. NDSBA LEGAL DIRECT 39.00, NDSOS 450.00, NORTH DAKOTA SCHOOL BOARDS 2,341.89 ASSOCIATION, INC OTTERTAIL POWER COMPANY 1,111.40, POPPLERS 20.63, POSTMASTER 82.20, SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 930.00, WALMART COMMUNITY/GEMB 52.88, WILLIAMS, JULIE 65.00, WOODSIDE INDUSTRIES 7,175.69, INFINITY BUILDING SERVICES, INC. 11,230.00, MONTPELIER PUBLIC SCHOOL 3,961.65, MONTPELIER SCHOOL ACTIVITY FUND 6.00, SCHOOLPAY 47.74, ECKROTH MUSIC 48.60 (Aug. 5, 2023) 246582