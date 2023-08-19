MONTPELIER PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULA

MONTPELIER PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR MEETING, August 9th, 2023 UNOFFICIAL MINUTES. Board Members Present: President Scott Harms, Tony Roorda, Abram Valenta and *Robert Froehlich. Absent: Kyle Throener, Wade Dally, and Brock Naze. Also Present: Superintendent Mr. Phil Leitner, Principal Sara Wilson, and Business Manager Amy Maurer. Visitors: Music Teacher Ms.Kristen Lynch, and Ms. Julie Williams. The meeting was called to order without a quorum at 6:10pm. The board members were given the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Kris Schwab of Core Facilities Solutions presented information on a facility and conservation analysis done for the school. *Froehlich arrived establishing a quorum of the board. Roorda made a motion, seconded by Froehlich, to approve the consent agenda which included the following: a) August bills and financial reports. b) Approval of minutes from the July 19th, 2023 annual board meeting with corrections; The results of the vote for board president was 5 for Harms and 2 for Roorda. The motion to approve the date and time of the public tax hearing was made by Valenta and seconded by Naze. c) Approval of non-tuition agreements and open enrollment applications for one 4th grade and one PK student. d) Approval of the hire of Scott Lynch as School Counselor Assistant for $20 per hour. Approval of a $2500 per year for 5 years signing bonus for Ms. Ellen Fehr for teaching 9-12 math. Approval of the following substitute teachers: Laurie Brown, Sue Valenta, Orrin Kluting, Jerry Waagen, Kris Kietzman, Joni Brandenburg, Ellen Anderson, Kelsey Naze, and Samantha Nelson. Approval of Melissa Marshall as bus route driver. Approval of Lindsay Lepp as paraprofessional for $17.00 per hour. The motion carried unanimously. Supterintendent Leitner updated the board: 1) A bus driver recently resigned and it will be challenging to find CDL drivers. 2) The new bus has been delivered. 3)He has attended multiple trainings and shared information learned. 4) He shared details on several legislative changes that impact school districts. Principal Wilson updated the board: 1) She attended school security and safety training and shared information learned. 2) She shared information on legislative changes impacting student education. 3) She shared information on the school’s new teacher mentoring program. 4) She shared information on a teacher resource website she has created. The sound system estimate from Tricorne Audio was discussed with Ms. Lynch, music teacher, presenting information on the proposal. The estimate is $31,000 for the new system with features as requested by the district. After discussion, Roorda made a motion, seconded by Froehlich, to pursue the audio system if some private donations are received. The motion carried unanimously. Superintendent Leitner presented information on several building projects that had been reviewed by the building committee. The projects were discussed. Roorda made a motion, seconded by Valenta, to approve repairing the boards/fascia on the gymnasium as proposed by Infinity for $3498.00. The motion carried unanimously. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Froehlich, to approve replacing the kitchen door and framing with a new commercial door as proposed by Infinity for $6988. The motion carried unanimously. The board took no action on a proposal for a slanted roof over the kitchen. Proposed handbook changes were presented. Teachers handbook changes: 1) Add code of ethics. 2) Bereavement leave. 3) Add Google Suite as a communication channel. 4) Add referral process for student discipline. 5) Jeans days amendment. 6) Require entry of at least 2 grades per week. 7) Removal of redundant language. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Roorda to approve the proposed changes as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Substitute teacher handbook changes: 1) Addition of a code of ethics. Valenta made a motion, seconded by Roorda to approve the proposed change to the substitute teacher handbook. The motion carried unanimously. Classified staff handbook changes: 1) Addition of code of ethics. 2) Bereavement leave. Roorda made a motion, seconded by Froehlich to approve the changes to the classified handbook. The motion carried unanimously. Student handbook changes: 1) Added language from policy ST600 to make policy and handbook match. 2) Defined a tardy versus an absence. 3) Amended the grade scale. A 94-100, B 88-93, C 80-87, D 74-79, F 73 and below. 3) Amended missing work grading at teacher discretion. 4) Lunch and Learn required for failing students or referral by teacher for missing work. 5) Removed Martin Time requirement for failing students/students with missing work. 6) Amended the timeline for determining eligibility. 6) Amended open campus policy. 7) Added student behavior chart. 8) Amended/loosened dress code. Valenta made a motion to approve the changes, Roorda seconded. A roll call vote was taken. Roorda-yes, Froehlich-no, Valenta-yes, and Harms-yes. Motion carried. A proposed change to require that students take all final tests was not part of the approved motion. The meeting adjourned at 8:50pm. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250440