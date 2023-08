Montpelier School District is accepting

Montpelier School District is accepting vendor registration for diesel fuel and unleaded gas for the upcoming school year of 2023-2024. If interested, please send your vendor information by September 8, 2023. If you have any questions please contact Phil Leitner at 701-489-3348. (Aug. 16 & 19, 2023) 249636

