Name, address, and telephone number of a

Name, address, and telephone number of attorney: Larson Latham Huettl LLP 1100 College Drive Bismarck, ND 58501 (701) 223-5300 Gregory C. Larson ID# 03639 glarson@bismarcklaw.com Attorneys for: The Estate of Ida Schmitt Probate No. 47-2023-PR-00040 In the matter of the estate of Ida Schmitt, deceased. Notice To Creditors In The District Court for Stutsman County, State of North Dakota 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. Pursuant to section 30.1-19-01 of the North Dakota Century Code, all persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication, or mailing of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Lucinda Malm, personal representative, 7071 70 Street SE, Kulm, North Dakota 58401, or filed with the Court. Dated: 6/12/2023 /s/ Lucinda Malm, Personal Representative (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 240174