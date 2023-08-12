ND quick response units, ND Ground ambul

ABBREVIATED NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND ADMINISTRATIVE RULES RELATING TO N.D. ADMIN. CODE CHAPTERS 33-11-01.1, 33-11- 01.2, 33-11-02, 33-11-03, 33-11-04, 33-11-05, 33-11-06, AND 33-11-07 NORTH DAKOTA QUICK RESPONSE UNITS, NORTH DAKOTA GROUND AMBULANCE SERVICES, BASIC LIFE SUPPORT GROUND AMBULANCE LICENSE, ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT GROUND AMBULANCE LICENSE, NORTH DAKOTA AIR AMBULANCE SErVICES, BASIC LIFE SUPPORT AIR AMBULANCE LICENSE, ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT AIR AMBULANCE LICENSE, AND CRITICAL CARE AIR AMBULANCE LICENSE TAKE NOTICE that the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services will hold a public hearing to address proposed changes to the N.D. Admin. Code at AV Room 210, located on the second floor of the Judicial Wing of the State Capitol. On Monday, September 18, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Copies of the proposed rules are available for review at human service zones offices and at human service centers. Copies of the proposed rules and the regulatory analysis relating to these rules may be requested by telephoning (701) 328-2311. Written or oral data, views, or arguments may be entered at the hearing or sent to: Rules Administrator, North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, State Capitol - Judicial Wing, 600 E. Boulevard Ave.,Dept. 325, Bismarck,ND 58505 0250. Written data, views, or arguments must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023. ATTENTION PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES:If you plan to attend the hearing and will need special facilities or assistance relating to a disability, please contact the Department of Health and Human Services at the above telephon number or address at least two weeks prior to the hearing. Dated this 1st day of August,