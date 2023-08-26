NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSURE To the Title O

NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSURE To the Title Owners, Borrowers and Occupants of the Property: Crystal M. Gange 402 10th Avenue SE Jamestown, ND 58401 Pursuant to the provisions of the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that unless you dispute the validity of the foregoing debt or any portion thereof within thirty days after receipt of this letter, we will assume the debt to be valid. If the debt or any portion thereof is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will mail you a copy of such verification. You are also advised that upon your request within the thirty day period, we will provide you with the name and address of your original creditor, if different from the creditor referred to in this Notice. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. At this time, no attorney with this firm has personally reviewed the particular circumstances of your account. However, if you fail to contact our office, our client may consider additional remedies to recover the balance due. The real property that this notice pertains to is located at 402 10th Avenue SE, Jamestown, ND 58401, and more particularly described as: Lot 96, Jones and Vennum’s Addition to the City of Jamestown, Stutsman County, North Dakota. Notice is hereby given that a certain mortgage, recorded against the above described property by Crystal M. Gange, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for TCF National Bank, its successors and assigns, dated November 20, 2018, (“Mortgage”); and given to secure the payment of $82,400.00, and interest and other fees and costs according to the terms and obligations of a certain promissory note, is in default. The current Mortgagee of the Mortgage is NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. The following is a statement of the sum due for principal, interest, taxes, insurance, maintenance, etc. as of May 4, 2023: Principal $79,789.04 Interest $9,613.00 Late Charge Payment $97.48 Escrow Only Payment $4,578.69 Suspense Balance $-126.04 Title Cost $681.00 Property Inspection $60.00 Grand Total $94,625.14 That as of May 4, 2023, the amount due to cure any default, or to be due under the terms of the mortgage, exists in the following respects: Monthly Mortgage Payments $16,687.13 Late Charges $97.48 Title Cost $681.00 Property Inspections $60.00 Suspense Balance $-126.04 Grand Total $17,399.57 In the event that you either payoff or reinstatement the loan, payment must be paid by certified funds, and made payable to NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, and mailed to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C., at 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Additionally, you must pay any additional accrued interest, subsequent payments or late charges which become due and any further expenses for preservation of the property which may be advanced. Please contact Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. for the exact amount due through a certain date. You have the right, in accordance with the terms of the mortgage, to cure the default specified above. You also have the right in the foreclosure action to assert that no default exists or any other defense you may have to said action. Notice is further provided that if the total sums in default, together with interest accrued thereon at the time of such payment, accrued payments then due and expenses advanced, are not paid within thirty (30) days from the date of mailing or service of this Notice, the Mortgagee will deem the whole sum secured by the Mortgage to be due and payable in full without further notice. Furthermore, proceedings will be commenced to foreclosure such Mortgage, and in the event of Sheriff’s sale as provided by the laws of the State of North Dakota, the time for redemption shall be as provided by law, but not less than sixty (60) days after the Sheriff’s Sale. Date: May 5, 2023 Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. /s/ Ashley Rothfuss Ashley E. Rothfuss Attorney for Creditor 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Fax: 801-328-9714 Email: ashleyr@hwmlawfirm.com HWM: ND21084 (Aug. 26; Sept. 2 & 9, 2023) 253131