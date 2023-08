NOTICE OF ANNEXATION CORRECTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the resolution filed by the owners requesting the annexation had the incorrect township listed. The correct described real property to be annexed into the City of Jamestown is: Auditor’s Lot 5-5, Homer Township, within the NE ¼ of Section 5, Township 139 North, Range 63 West, Stutsman County, North Dakota. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (Aug. 12, 2023) 248852