Notice of Foreclosure of Tax Lien

01-0710000 S7, T137, R66, ACRES 160, NE1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 1,343.62 01-0820000 S8, T137, R66, ACRES 160, NW1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 2,056.47 01-0831000 S8, T137, R66, ACRES 80, N1/2SW1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 889.14 02-3420000 S34, T142, R63, ACRES 160, NW1/4 Bradley J. Ulberg $ 361.18 23-1122020 S11, T137, R67, ACRES 6.78, AUDITOR'S LOT 11-1 IN NW1/4 (6400 49TH ST SE, JUD, ND) Leo Wesly Osborn $ 222.02 23-2510000 S25, T137, R67, ACRES 160, NE1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 967.07 23-2520000 S25, T137, R67, ACRES 160, NW1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 1,111.09 23-2530000 S25, T137, R67, ACRES 160, SW1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 1,219.86 25-3510000 S35, T139, R63, ACRES 160, NE1/4 Oscar & Erma Erickson Trust; Darryl & Jeanne E Berntson; Kathleen Erickson $ 2,206.31 25-3540000 S35, T139, R63, ACRES 160, SE1/4 (4191 89TH AVE SE, YPSILANTI, ND) Oscar & Erma Erickson Trust; Darryl & Jeanne E Berntson; Kathleen Erickson $ 1,315.15 25-3612020 S36, T139, R63, ACRES 46, NE1/4 PT LYING W OF RIVER Oscar & Erma Erickson Trust;Darryl & Jeanne E Berntson; Kathleen Erickson $ 249.82 25-3620000 S36, T139, R63, ACRES 160, NW1/4 Oscar & Erma Erickson Trust; Darryl & Jeanne E Berntson; Kathleen Erickson $ 2,184.09 25-3630000 S36, T139, R63, ACRES 160, SW1/4 (4186 89TH AVE SE, YPSILANTI, ND) Oscar & Erma Erickson Trust; Darryl & Jeanne E Berntson; Kathleen Erickson $ 1,644.24 30-0833030 S8, T139, R65, ACRES 23.1, AUDITOR'S LOT 8-1, SW1/4 (3800 73RD AVE SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Lance E. & Kristen L.C. Allen $ 5,201.60 50-2810000 S28, T138, R67, ACRES 157.48, NE1/4 LESS HY Mark G. Gray $ 1,816.97 50-2820000 S28, T138, R67, ACRES 160, NW1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 1,935.94 50-2910000 S29, T138, R67, ACRES 160, NE1/4 Mark G. Gray $ 853.22 51-4000460 ORINGINAL TOWNSITE OF SPIRITWOOD, BLOCK 3 LOT 19-21 (114 HAXTUN AVE N, SPIRITWOOD, ND) Sharon L. Mitchell Trust $ 106.13 54-0341044 S3, T137, R69, ACRES 25.72, AUDITOR'S LOT 3-1 & 3-2 (4873 52ND AVE SE, STREETER, ND) Joshua R. & Jessica R. Foerderer $ 652.02 72-1000720 ORIGINAL CLEVELAND, BLOCK 10, LOT 13, & S1/2 OF LOT 14 (415 5TH AVE N CLEVELAND, ND) Kevin L. & Debra L. Moore $ 92.92 Notice of Foreclosure of Tax Lien I, Jessica Alonge, County Auditor of Stutsman County, North Dakota, give notice that the real estate hereinafter described has a lien for delinquent taxes against it for the year 2020, and unless the tax and special assessments, with interest, penalties, and cost of foreclosure action are paid, on or before October first after the date of this notice, the real estate will become the absolute property in fee of this county, subject to the lien for installments of special assessments certified or to be certified to the county auditor or which may become due subsequent to the time of service of this notice, and the former owner, mortgages, lienholders, and other interested persons therein will be forever foreclosed and barred from asserting any further right to the real estate. The following is a list of the real estate on which the tax lien will be foreclosed on October first. Opposite each description of the real estate appears any street address of the property, the name of the owner of the record title, and the amount which must be paid to satisfy the tax lien. 74-1302210 BAGAN'S COLLEGE PARK ADDITION, BLOCK 4, N 18 FT OF LOT 11 & S 57 FT OF LOT 12 (1013 JAMES AVE NE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Curtis J. Rogness $ 937.73 74-1840960 COLLEGE HEIGHTS ADDITION, BLOCK 4, LOT 1, PLUS 1/2 VAC ST (1124 2ND AVE NE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Uriah Herding $ 1,443.68 74-1870760 CONKLIN'S ADDITION, BLOCK 2, LOT 7 (326 7TH ST NE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Belinda Scott $ 1,095.27 74-2292680 DUNSTAN'S ADDITION, BLOCK 7, LOT 9 & W 10 FT OF ADJ 13TH AVE (514 13TH AVE SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Uriah Herding $ 620.98 74-2861880 LOT 5, BLK 3, REPLAT OF BLOCKS 3, 4 & 5 HOMESTEAD ADDITION (805 10TH AVE SW, JAMESTOWN, ND) Janelle R. Johnson $ 6,284.60 74-3290760 JONES & VENNUM ADDITION, LOT 45 (313 8TH AVE SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Damacio R. Lopez $ 1,109.35 74-3294240 JONES & VENNUM ADDITION, LOT 220 (610 9TH AVE SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Kristie Renee Fields $ 2,867.67 74-3297380 JONES & VENNUM ADDITION, LOT 371 (804 9TH AVE SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Candace Carow $ 110.38 74-3370980 KELLEY & FULLER'S 2ND ADDITION, LOTS 4 & 5, BLK 2 (535 1ST ST W, JAMESTOWN, ND) B R Schmuhl $ 76.41 74-3775160 LLOYDS 2ND ADDITION, BLOCK 27, LOTS 2 & 3 (814 3RD AVE NE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Robert P. Gilles Sr. $ 501.12 74-4731000 J J NIERLING ADDITION, LOT 1 (501 6TH ST SE, JAMESTOWN, ND) David & Gloria Chenze $ 2,393.40 74-5416500 PIONEER HILLS ADDITION, BLOCK 7, LOT 6 (1312 6TH AVE NE, JAMESTOWN, ND 58401) Justin & Nichole Fuchs; Nancy J Williams $ 5,713.00 74-5615300 RESIDENCE PARK ADDITION, BLOCK 5, LOT 10 (216 11TH ST NW, JAMESTOWN, ND) Jerome L. & Dawn Britsch $ 445.57 74-5760900 RIVERSIDE ADDITION, LOTS 4-5 & 6 BLK 2 (610 5TH ST NW, JAMESTOWN, ND 58401) Diane Job & Terry Bell $ 907.38 74-6352350 SOLIEN-DENAULT HI-ACRES SIXTH ADDITION, BLOCK 20, LOT 24 (313 17TH AVE NE, JAMESTOWN, ND) Scott & Tanja L Mcmillan $ 1,382.98 78-1410280 HILLS 2ND ADDITION, BLOCK 7, E1/2 OF 11 & ALL 12 (307 COLLEGE ST SE, MEDINA, ND 58467) Jason Weber & Katie McCreary; Tyler & Brandi Eissinger $ 1,668.94 80-1000010 ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF MONTPELIER BLOCK 1, LOT 1 - 12, & 10' VACATED ALLEY Jeannie M Davis $ 89.68 80-1000050 ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF MONTPELIER, BLOCK 1, LOT 13 - 24, & 10' VACATED ALLEY & 33' VACATED STREET (115 2ND ST, MONTPELIER, ND 58472) Jeannie M Davis $ 378.51 80-1001120 ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF MONTPELIER, BLOCK 12, LOT 6 - 8 (212 6TH AVE MONTPELIER, ND 58472) Cheri Ann & Shannon Scholz; Billy & Candace Carow $ 136.11 80-1001150 ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF MONTPELIER, BLOCK 12, N1/2 LOTS 13 THRU 18 (616 1ST ST, MONTPELIER, ND 58472) Cheri Ann & Shannon Scholz; Billy & Candace Carow $ 421.06 82-1000550 ORIGINAL PINGREE, BLOCK 20, LOT 5 -6 (306 WHALLEY ST PINGREE, ND 58476) Tyler C & Johnna L Hildahl $ 735.81 82-1000600 ORIGINAL PINGREE, BLOCK 20, LOT 7-12 (319 MAIN ST, PINGREE, ND) Kelly & Charla Bauer $ 622.20 86-1100200 LEHR'S ADDITION, BLOCK 2, LOT 12 (349 DAKOTA ST N, STREETER, ND) Kenneth R. & Jennifer C. Johnson $ 62.08 90-1000310 ORIG TOWNSITE OF BUCHANAN, BLOCK 5, LOT 5 - 6 (211 PARK ST, BUCHANAN, ND 58420) James Hodgson $ 622.88 Given pursuant to authority of law on July 25, 2023, the failure to include the street address in the notice does not affect the validity of the notice.