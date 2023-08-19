NOTICE OF HEARING CONCERNING AN ORDINANC

NOTICE OF HEARING CONCERNING AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND RE-ENACT SECTION 5-26, ARTICLE II OF CHAPTER 5 OF THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL CODE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, will hold a public hearing in the Council Room at City Hall on the 5th day of September 2023, at 5:00 P.M., preparatory to an ordinance to amend and re-enact Section 5-26, Article II of Chapter 5 of the City of Jamestown Municipal Code, relating to an alcohol license for the Hillcrest Golf Course. The proposed amendment is available for public inspection and copying at the office of the City Administrator, 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday through September 5, 2023. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that said ordinance will be heard and considered by the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, at 5:00 P.M., on the 5th day of September, 2023, in the Council Room of City Hall, at which time the testimony and evidence of persons interested shall be heard. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250383