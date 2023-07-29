NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ANNEXATION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition has been filed by the owners requesting the annexation of the following described real property into the City of Jamestown: Auditor’s Lot 5-5, Bloom Township, within the NE ¼ of Section 5, Township 139 North, Range 63 West, Stutsman County, North Dakota. PLEASE BE ADVISED that this petition shall be considered by the Jamestown City Council at its meeting on the 7th day of August, 2023, at 5:00 P.M., in the Council Room of the Jamestown City Hall, Jamestown, North Dakota. At that time, prior to action by the City Council, there shall be held a public hearing to receive input from interested parties relative to the appropriateness of such annexation. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (July 29; Aug. 5, 2023) 244523