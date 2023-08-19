NOTICE OF HEARING FOR SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS DISTRICT #22-41 CITY OF JAMESTOWN JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA The Special Assessment Commission has filed in my office its assessments of property specially benefited by reason of Seal Coat, Patching, Construction and Reconstruction District #22-41 and certificate of confirmation thereof. Said assessments have been published according to law and are now on file in the office of the City Administrator and are open to public inspection. And, notice is hereby given, that the City Council will act upon the approval and confirmation of said assessments at its regular meeting in the Council Room of City Hall, 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, North Dakota, Tuesday, the 5th day of September 2023, at 5:00 P.M. SARAH HELLEKSON, CITY ADMINISTRATOR (Aug. 19, 2023) 250473