NOTICE OF HEARING ORDINANCE NO. 1571 FIR

NOTICE OF HEARING ORDINANCE NO. 1571 FIRE PROTECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, will hold a public hearing in the Council Room at City Hall on the 7th day of August 2023, at 5:00 P.M., preparatory to enacting new provisions to be identified as Sections 30-28.1 and 30-28.2, Article I of Chapter 30 of the City of Jamestown Municipal Code, relating to Private Fire Protection and establishing costs for water and water infrastructure for fire protection for properties located within the city limits of Jamestown which are served by Stutsman Rural Water District or water utilities other than the city of Jamestown. The proposed amendment is available for public inspection and copying at the office of the City Administrator, 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday through August 7, 2023. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that said ordinance will be heard and considered by the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, at 5:00 P.M., on the 7th day of August, 2023, in the Council Room of City Hall, at which time the testimony and evidence of persons interested shall be heard. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (July 22 & 29, 2023) 242297