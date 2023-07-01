NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR VACATION OF EASEMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a petition has been filed with the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, to vacate an easement in the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, which petition has been signed by the owners of all the property adjoining in accordance with the plat attached to said petition. Said easement to be vacated is described as follows: A strip of land, 30.00 ft in width for a permanent restricted utility easement, located within the NE ¼ Sec. 3-139-64, Stutsman Co., North Dakota. See Exhibit A. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that said petition will be heard and considered by the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, at 5:00 P.M., on the 3rd day of July, 2023, in the Council Room of City Hall, at which time the testimony and evidence of persons interested shall be heard. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (June 10, 17 & 24; July 1, 2023) 231054