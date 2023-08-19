NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING AN O

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND RE-ENACT SECTION 2.2, SECTIONS 4.5-.4.7, SECTION 4.19 AND SECTION 6.4 OF APPENDIX C, ZONING REGULATIONS, OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 P.M., September 5, 2023, preparatory to an ordinance to amend and re-enact Section 2.2, Sections 4.5-4.7, Section 4.19 and Section 6.4 of Appendix C, Zoning Regulations, of the Code of the City of Jamestown. The proposed amendment is available for public inspection and copying by contacting the office of the City Administrator, at 701-252-5900, Monday through Friday, 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., through September 5, 2023. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that said ordinance will be heard and considered by the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, at 5:00 P.M., on the 5th day of September, 2023, in the Council Room of City Hall, at which time the testimony and evidence of persons interested shall be heard. Sarah Hellekson City Administrator (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250382