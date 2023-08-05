NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT MEETING Notice is hereby given that a public input meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The purpose of the meeting is to receive feedback regarding possible restructuring of the Stutsman County Park Board. The meeting will be held in the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center located at 205 6th Street SE, Jamestown, ND 58401 in the Lower-Level meeting rooms. A quorum of commissioners or park board members may be present and may potentially discuss county-related business. Jessica Alonge Auditor/COO (Aug. 5, 2023) 247265