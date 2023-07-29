Notice to Creditors (NDCC 30.1-19-01) In the District Court of Stutsman, State of North Dakota. In the Matter of the Estate of Kelly Joe Bauer, Deceased. Probate No: 47-2023-PR-00051 Notice is hereby given that Ryan Bauer, as the Personal Representative of the estate of Kelly Joe Bauer, late of Jamestown, Stutsman, State of North Dakota, has been appointed and qualified as such Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Ryan Bauer, Personal Representative of the estate, in care of 7416 Central Avenue, Apt. C, Lemon Grove, CA 91945, or filed with the District Court of Stutsman County. Dated this 24 day of July, 2023. Ryan Bauer Personal Representative of the Estate 7416 Central Avenue Apt. C Lemon Grove, CA 91945 (July 29; Aug 5 & 12, 2023) 244888