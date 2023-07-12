Official Proceedings of the Stutsman Cou

Official Proceedings of the Stutsman County Commission—June 1, 2023 At 8:34 a.m., Chairman Klose called the special meeting of the Stutsman County Commission to order. Jerry Bergquist, Mark Klose, Chad Wolsky, and Joan Morris answered the roll call. Steven Cichos attended via telephone. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A special event permit request for Hondo’s Hideaway to serve beer and liquor for the JunKin’ Cuzins event on June 3, 2023, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds was presented. A motion to approve was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. At 8:36 a.m., a motion to adjourn was made by Bergquist, seconded by Cichos. Motion carried. ATTEST: Jessica Alonge Auditor/COO Mark T. Klose Commission Chairman (July 12, 2023) 240305