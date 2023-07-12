Official Proceedings of the Stutsman Cou

Official Proceedings of the Stutsman County Commission—June 6, 2023 At 3:30 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Commission to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steven Cichos, and Mark Klose answered the roll call. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A motion to approve the May 2023 minutes was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. Maureen McGilvrey, Treasurer/Recorder presented a request to hire a temporary employee at a rate of $15.00 per hour not to exceed 1,000 hours per year, to index historical documents. The document preservation fund has a balance of $188,000 and can be used to pay the employee. A motion to approve the request was made by Cichos, seconded by Morris. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. McGilvrey also requested to attend the annual Property Records Industry Association conference in Omaha, NE from August 29 – 31, 2023. The money for the conference would also come out of the document preservation fund and would be approximately $2,000. A motion to approve was made by Bergquist, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. Jim Reuther, Jamestown Fire Chief, presented the Jamestown Fire & Rescue Squad 2024 agency request. Reuther gave some history of the fire & rescue squad and an overview of the services they provide. Reuther is requesting an increase from the previous year’s stipend of $3,000 to $5,000 for 2024. No decision was made by the board, but the request will be considered during the preliminary budget process. Jerry Szarkowski, RTS Shearing, requested to purchase or use and replace the gravel at Schempp Gravel Pit. The placement of the gravel pile is interfering with RTS Shearing being able to produce more gravel from the pit. Jim Wentland, Highway Superintendent stated that he is not in favor of the request as gravel season has started for his department. Szarkowski and Wentland agreed to meet and come up with a solution and that a formal, written agreement be presented to the commission at the June 20 Commission meeting. Daulton Pearson and Thomas VonBische of NextEra Energy gave an overview of the company and upcoming projects in Stutsman County. Their North Dakota III Wind Project spans from LaMoure County through Stutsman County and they are looking to start commercial operation by December of 2026. Kevin Reuther and Keith Veil presented a discussion on the Jamestown McGinnis Cemetery. They would like to start a non-profit organization with by-laws and rules of operation to take care of and preserve the cemetery. They are requesting funding to pay for a survey and to update the abstract. The current owner of the cemetery is unknown. A motion to pay up to $1,500 from the historical society fund for the survey and abstract was made by Cichos, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, and Wolsky, voted aye. Motion carried. A motion was made by Cichos that the commission concurs with the group proceeding with establishment of a 501c3 subject to the county confirming the ownership, seconded by Morris. Motion carried. Shannon Davis, HR Director, presented a request to change the Human Service Zone compensation calendar to follow the state’s fiscal calendar of July 1. This request was presented by NDACo. A motion to approve was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, and Morris voted aye. Motion carried. Davis presented applications for board appointments. Currently there is one vacancy on the Central Valley Health Board, and one application was received. Dr. James Torrance currently serves on the board and is seeking reappointment for a 5-year term. A motion to approve was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. There is one open position on the Housing Authority Board, and one application was received. David Bratton currently serves on the board and is seeking reappointment for a 5-year term. A motion to approve was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Motion carried. The City of Jamestown Planning Commission also has one opening. Corey Bayer previously served on the board and is seeking reappointment for a 5-year term. A motion to approve was made by Bergquist seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. Davis requested a pay out of annual leave over the 240-hour limit for 3 employees in the Road Department. Due to being short staffed for almost a year and the winter weather, the employees were unable to use their vacation time. A motion to approve was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, and Cichos voted aye. Motion carried. Davis gave an update on the overtime budget for the road department for 2023. As of May 31, 2023, the department is $31,572.10 over budget for overtime. Some of the overtime may be reimbursed by the state for the hours that were submitted due to the winter weather. Wentland requested approval for his employees to work overtime since they are still short staffed and have many projects that they need to start and are already behind. A motion to approve overtime at Wentland’s discretion was made by Wolsky, seconded by Cichos. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. Ryan Deleon, Deputy Jail Administrator, presented a request for out of state travel for the Transport Sergeant to attend an NRA training to become a pistol instructor. There are three training courses needed, in Sioux Falls and Spearfish, South Dakota and Miltona, Minnesota and the sergeant would receive a 3-year certification. The estimated cost of the training is $2,000. A motion to approve was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. Josh Smaage, IT Director, requested to change funding for a large printer/scanner for plat maps from ARPA funds to the document preservation fund. A motion to approve was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. Smaage requested to use the ARPA funds that were set aside for the printer scanner be used for a storage array for multimedia. Chief Edinger and the City of Jamestown will pay half, which would put the county share at approximately $8,000. A motion to approve the transfer of funds was made by Morris, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, and Morris voted aye. Motion carried. Smaage also asked for permission to get quotes and purchase updated furniture for the commission room, a project that was initially assigned to him in the ARPA funding discussions. A motion to approve acceptance of the lowest quote, up to $21,000 was made by Cichos, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, and Cichos voted aye. Motion carried. Megan Carmichael, Assistant State’s Attorney presented her reason for resignation. She spoke of the phenomenal working environment and the friends that she has made while working in the county and about what a great mentor Fritz Fremgen, State’s Attorney has been to her. Carmichael also pointed out that Fremgen has trained and mentored many successful attorneys in the state of North Dakota. She stated that one of the main reasons she is leaving is because she sees herself at some point coming into Fremgen’s role and was turned off by the fact that he approached the board repeatedly about getting better salaries for his staff and was always shot down and that is something that she did not want to have to do in the future. Overall Carmichael is sad to leave but it is the best decision for her and her family. A special meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the salary work that Davis has been doing prior to the budgeting season. Jessica Alonge, Auditor/COO presented an LEC Joint Powers Agreement update. A committee consisting of Sarah Hellekson, Jamestown City Administrator, Alonge, Bergquist, and David Steele, City Councilman has been formed. Sheriff Kaiser would like to join the committee and an invite will also be extended to Chief Scott Edinger of the Jamestown Police Department. Alonge and Davis spoke with Mark Attleson, LEC Maintenance Supervisor, about upcoming projects in the LEC and have a list of items they would like to discuss with the committee. A motion to approve firework sales applications for PHAntom Pyroschack and Memory Fireworks was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Motion carried. Alonge presented a liquor license application for the Schoolhouse Bar & Grill in Spiritwood, which is going to be opening in the gym of the old school. The applicant, Gregory Husser is wanting contingency approval of the license before completing the construction of the bar. Husser will be attending a township meeting for a zoning change request, and still needs to get a fire and health inspection at the property. His earliest planned opening day would be Labor Day weekend. A motion to approve the liquor license, contingent upon township approval and all opening requirements being met was made by Cichos, seconded by Morris. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. At 5:32 p.m. a short recess was taken. At 5:37 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Park Board to order. Jerry Bergquist, Mark Klose, Steven Cichos, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, and Robert Martin answered the roll call. Merri Mooridian was absent. A motion to approve the May 2023 minutes was made by Bergquist, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. Karl Bergh, Park Superintendent presented a bi-monthly report. Hondo’s has been having a hard time finding a contractor to work on the heating and cooling so they are purchasing mini splits to try and help with the kitchen area for his employees. The 404 to the Army Corps of Engineers has been submitted for the beach project that Dockter has been working on. Currently Bergh is having to pump at Hondo’s about 3 times per week. A suggestion to put in a speed bump on the marina road to make it safer for people crossing the street to and from Hondo’s was made. The pontoon rental business has their dock in and is ready to start doing rentals. The paving of the campground is done. There was a small piece that was damaged that Border States is willing to fix within a month at no cost to the Park Board. There is a new campground host at Lakeside. Parkhurst still does not have a campground host and is scheduled for its annual inspection with the Army Corps of Engineers next week. Bergh spoke with Mr. Watne from North Dakota Farmers Union camp. They are putting in a low bleacher system near the softball field for seating and to take their camp pictures. Bergh received a quote on corner posts markers from Newman Signs at $2.15 each. Rough Rider Signs is still working on a quote. Jamestown Tourism is putting out trail signs on Lakeside Road to mark mountain bike trails. Bergh has a new employee who is working out great so far. The mower that was replaced has been taken to auction. Bergh will work with the Sheriff’s Office regarding a title for an abandoned popup camper left at Parkhurst over a year ago. Cichos was contacted by an individual who suggested putting speed bumps in the campground. Morris has been in contact with Mary Jensen, attorney for NDFU, and it does not sound like they are willing to give back any of the land to the park board for the area where the walking path and playground equipment were going to be placed. A motion to remove the ARPA funds from the NDFU Camp walkway and transfer them to possibly overlaying the existing walking path along the reservoir was made by Morris, seconded by Martin. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, Martin, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. Bergh should also start thinking about a different location for the playground equipment that was going to be placed near the camp. The island bridge/box culvert project was discussed. Interstate Engineering will be contacted to attend an upcoming park board meeting and give an update on the project and grant funding. A motion to approve the park board bills was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Martin, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. County Park Fund, COLE PAPERS INC $419.90; CREATIVE ENERG $4,008.74; GOODIN COMPANY $194.71; INSURE FORWARD $8,195.40; LYNN JOHNSON LOCK & KEY SERVICE $194.90; NAPA AUTO PARTS-PARK $61.98; NORTHERN PLAINS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE $857.10; STUTSMAN RURAL WATER DISTRICT $338.32; VISA AUD 1683 $1,176.53 Martin was approached by someone about getting a dock this year so that they could possibly be grandfathered in if that came about in the future. Cichos questioned the docks being stored on the beach. Alonge will reach out to Dockter. At 6:10 p.m., a motion was made to adjourn the Park Board meeting by Bergquist, seconded by Martin. Motion carried. At 6:10 p.m. the commission meeting was called back to order. A motion to approve the monthly bills was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, and Morris voted aye. Motion carried. General Revenue Fund, A & R ROOFING CO INC $807.00; BANK FORWARD $1,100.00; BRECK LEACH DMD $422.00; CABLE SERVICES $47.31; CDW GOVERNMENT INC $849.43; CENEX FLEETCARD – SO $2,461.03; CENTRAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC $120.14; CENTURYLINK $334.57; CENTURYLINK. $164.41; CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF $52.15; COLE PAPERS INC $640.18; DACOTAH PAPER CO $423.34; DECORATING BY CHARLIE $275.00; GALLS, LLC $203.15; GRAY, JEREMY$44.54; GRAY, JEREMY $131.00; GRAY, JEREMY $150.50; GRAY, JEREMY $47.16; GRAYBAR$407.52; HEHR, AMY $18.34; HEHR, AMY $44.54; HEHR, AMY $131.00; HEHR, AMY $150.50; HEHR, AMY $42.58; HEHR, AMY $79.26; HEHR, AMY $72.05; HEHR, AMY $20.95; INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC $230.94; INSURE FORWARD $72,949.11; JAMESTOWN CITY WATER $2,716.31; JAMESTOWN PLUMBING & HEATING $366.00; JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER $396.00; JEFFREY D DOYLE INC $438.19; JETSTREAM CAR WASH $1,683.76; KRUEGER,NANCY $94.75; LEAF $12.96; MARQUART,ANDREW S $2,142.00; MATTHEW BENDER & CO. INC. $220.45; MCLEAN FRAMES $286.05; MDU $1,619.33; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP $462.75; ND SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION $200.00; NDPHIT. $325.00; NORTHWEST TIRE INC $268.21; PERLEBERG,TYLER $67.47; PERLEBERG,TYLER $48.47; PERLEBERG,TYLER $38.65; PERLEBERG,TYLER $56.98; QUADIENT LEASING USA, INC. $671.58; RAMADA BISMARCK HOTEL $793.80; RECORD KEEPERS $17.50; RIVAS, JUAN IDARRAGE $174.11; ROHR, DENNIS R. $200.00; ROWE, BRETT $122.50; ROWE, BRETT $94.50; ROWE, BRETT $122.50; SANFORD HEALTH (NORTH) $2,000.00; SCHESTLER, CURTIS OR LINDSEY $1,761.72; SKRAMSTAD, RONDA $20.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE, LLC $27,998.80; TIME CLOCK PLUS $3,240.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC $1,697.16; US POSTAL SERVICE $20.00; VERIZON WIRELESS- SO $1,256.20; VISA AUD 1683 $1,452.13; VISA EMS 1790 $177.66; VISA SCCC 1949 $6,007.38; VISA SO 1840 $1,492.26; VISA SS 1025 $49.79; WILHELM CHEVROLET BUICK GMC $597.18; YAZZIE, GILES $97.00; E 911 Phone System Fund, CENTURYLINK. $6.92; INSURE FORWARD $4,015.47; JAMESTOWN COMMUNICATIONS INC $6,804.40; KIRKING, ANDREW $88.20; KIRKING, ANDREW $192.00; VISA EMS 1790 $731.37; County Roads Fund, ARAMARK $244.41; BORDER STATES PAVING INC $4,301.33; BUFFALO CITY DIESEL $722.58; BUTLER MACHINERY CO $303.41; CAPITAL ONE - RD 604867 $173.77; CAPITAL ONE TRADE CREDIT $277.53; CENTRAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC $94.93; CREATIVE ENERGY $3,071.67; DMC WEAR PARTS LLC $44,914.03; FACTORY MOTOR PARTS CO $659.11; FARMERS UNION OIL CO-CENEX $2,664.00; FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT DIVISION $1,195.13; INSURE FORWARD $55,994.37; JAMESTOWN CITY WATER $419.65; JAMESTOWN COMMUNICATIONS INC $16.00; KOTACO $1,608.52; LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $126.36; MDU $83.59; MONTPELIER CITY AUDITOR - DD $58.00; NAPA AUTO PARTS $750.18; NORTHWEST TIRE INC. $2,336.43; OTTER TAIL POWER CO $587.63; POWER PLAN $1,884.22; QUILL CORPORATION $320.03; S&R TRUCK PLAZA $62.98; STREETER COOP OIL $3,321.00; STUTSMAN COUNTY AUDITOR $98.00; STUTSMAN RURAL WATER DISTRICT $74.34; VINING OIL CO $1,496.90; Unorganized Township Roads Fund, ND TOWNSHIP OFFICERS ASSOCIATION $250.00; Weed Control Fund, AT&T MOBILITY $116.20; INSURE FORWARD $6,203.04; NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC $49,290.00; OTTER TAIL POWER CO $35.27; STUTSMAN CO ROAD DEPT $74.34; VISA AUD 1683 $53.58; Veterans Service Fund, CENTURYLINK. $1.73; County Agent Fund, INSURE FORWARD $1,005.79; LEAF $109.00; R&H MAINTENANCE $400.00; VISA EXT 3424 $616.75; Human Service Zone Human Service Fund Total, $4,009.08; Drug Program Fund Total, $3,268.93; Courthouse Building Fund, VISA AUD 1683 $837.01; VISA SCCC 1949 $1,828.23; County Correctional Center Construction Fund, RAY HAMMER FLOORING $3,359.92; Information Technology Capital Fund, VISA AUD 1683 $3,405.00; Document Preservation Fund, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC $503.85; Road & Bridge Building Fund, NAPA AUTO PARTS $290.98; County Sheriff Capital Fund, BAYCOM INC $41,152.00; CDW GOVERNMENT INC $931.22; County Hazardous Chemical Account Total, $111.63; FEMA; CHICAGO TOWNSHIP #7 – DD $6,176.25; CHICAGO TOWNSHIP #7 – DD $823.50; JIM RIVER VALLEY TOWNSHIP #27 - DD $2,132.33; JIM RIVER VALLEY TOWNSHIP #27 – DD $284.31; PETERSON TOWNSHIP #41 – DD $6,083.01; PETERSON TOWNSHIP #41 – DD $811.07; ROSE TOWNSHIP #46 – DD $24,490.35; ROSE TOWNSHIP #46 – DD $3,265.38; Wages; Thursday, May 25, 2023 $755,129.08 At 6:11 p.m., a motion to adjourn the commission meeting was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. ATTEST: Jessica Alonge Auditor/COO Mark T. Klose Commission Chairman (July 12, 2023) 240317