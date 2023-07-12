Official Proceedings of the Stutsman Cou

Official Proceedings of the Stutsman County Commission—June 20, 2023 At 3:30 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Commission to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steven Cichos, and Mark Klose answered the roll call. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Cichos presented the 2023 January – May Service Awards for county employees ranging from 5 years to 40 years of service. Klose was presented with a 40-year service award. Katie Hemmer, Jamestown Regional Airport Director, gave a brief overview of the airport since she became the director in 2018 and presented the 2024 levy request. Her request is an additional $50,000 per year for 5 years, as a 5% match for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Grant match, the regular operational levy of $66,261.24, and an additional $27,500 for 10 years for payment on a $275,000 loan to match the FAA Discretionary Grant. Cichos recommended approaching the JSDC for the loan. No decision was made by the board, but it will be considered during the budgeting process. Andrew Berkey, Jamestown Area Ambulance presented a brief overview of the Jamestown Ambulance Service. They are currently receiving 2,400 calls per year. The 2024 agency request is for $18,646, which is $2,000 more than 2023. No decision was made by the commission at this time. The request will be considered during budget discussions. Jim Fettig, Maintenance Supervisor, requested permission to purchase a spare pump for the cooling tower. The purchase would be a 50/50 split through the LEC and Courthouse Maintenance capital budgets. The wait time for the pump is 1-4 months. A motion to approve the purchase was made by Bergquist, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. Jim Wentland, Road Superintendent, requested permission to sell unused equipment. The equipment includes a distributor used for chipping roads, a packer, a chip spreader, and some old tanks, amongst other items. A motion to allow for the sale was made by Cichos, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. Jessica Alonge, Auditor/COO announced Fettig’s retirement. There will be an open house on July 3. Fettig has been employed with Stutsman County since September of 1993. Alonge then presented the county superintendent dues request for an annual payment of $50 to support the state spelling bee. A motion to approve payment was made by Cichos, seconded by Morris. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. The NDCCA Standing Committee is looking for volunteers for the audit, nominating, and resolutions committees, and will be appointing commissioners after July 19. If anyone is interested in volunteering, they can contact the NDCCA President. Alonge also gave a follow up on the courthouse sidewalk and curb repair funding from the May 3rd meeting. The project was originally budgeted at $7,000 and came in at $8,617. There is extra funding in the maintenance capital budget that can be used for the overage. A motion to approve using the maintenance capital fund was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Motion carried. A discussion on the internal salary study and the option of a special meeting date was then discussed. Klose does not want to consider doing anything in 2023, only for 2024. In a previous meeting the commission voted 3-2 to deny any 2023 increases. Klose recommends putting that request in for 2024 and starting there. Bergquist believes the payscale needs to be brought up as far as steps go. A motion to adjust the 2023 pay scale to increase the percentage between steps from 2% to 2.5%, effective January 1, 2024 was made by Bergquist, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, and Morris voted aye. Motion carried. Chad Kaiser, Sheriff, presented a request to purchase a new vehicle. A Tahoe was traded in for $9,300 bringing the purchase price of a 2023 Chevy Silverado to $39,252.00. The department did budget for 2 vehicle purchases in the amount of $87,000 for 2023. A motion to approve the purchase was made by Cichos, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, and Cichos voted aye. Motion carried. Kaiser then presented a possible restructuring of the maintenance department with the upcoming retirement of Fettig. He suggested that instead of having a maintenance supervisor for the Courthouse, Memorial Building and Extension Building and a maintenance supervisor for the LEC, having one supervisor to cover operations at all buildings. Kaiser, Alonge, and Davis spoke with Mark Attleson, LEC Maintenance Supervisor, and he would be interested in giving the position a try for a 6-month probationary period. Alonge would like to advertise for both a Maintenance Engineer I and II to see what interest in each position would be, but they would only hire 1 individual. A motion to have Attleson take over all buildings and change his salary from a grade 11 to a grade 16 effective July 2023, for a 6-month probationary period was made by Bergquist, seconded by Morris. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. A motion to approve the fireworks sales application for Lucas Keller was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. A motion to approve a special event permit for the Hitchin’ Post Bar at the Masonic Lodge on August 12 was made by Morris, seconded by Bergquist. Motion carried. At 4:55 p.m., the commission meeting recessed for the park board meeting. At 4:56 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Park Board to order. Jerry Bergquist, Mark Klose, Steven Cichos, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Merri Mooridian and Robert Martin answered the roll call. Nic Spenningsby presented a request for opening a water sports business on the reservoir. Spenningsby reached out to the bureau who sent him to the park board. He would run the business from the 1 acre of park board land in front of his home, and have people park at his residence. Spenningsby compares the business to the current grazing permits that the park board has. Spenningsby indicated that he is planning on using one boat and one dock at this time. No decision will be made by the board until they hear back from the attorney that is reviewing the land use and conveyance agreement. Spenningsby thanked Alonge for all her work in assisting him throughout the week. Ashly Wolsky presented a request for a commercial business for renting out kayaks and paddle boards, and to sell ice, bait and possibly even gasoline from her home. Klose wants to do more research on both the Wolsky and the Spenningsby ideas. Cichos also stated that reaching out to the township for zoning requirements since the businesses would be conducted on a residential property would be a good idea. No decision will be made by the board until they hear back from the attorney that is reviewing the land use and conveyance agreement. Spenningsby requested that moving forward any cabin owner on the board not be able to vote about anything that has to do with docks because it would be a conflict of interest. Karl Bergh, Park Superintendent, was asked to do an inspection of personal items being parked on park board land by cabin owners. Klose spoke to Daren Peterka, Interstate Engineering, regarding the road right of way staked at the time the survey was completed. Peterka explained the lot lines of the cabins and other existing buildings. In some cases, the lot lines are very close to the road because of existing structures and in others they are farther away. There are pins placed for most lots and all property lines can be defined by the plat. Alonge will send a letter to all cabin owners by the end of the week about moving the personal property. Kaiser will also go tag the items that are on the road. Martin thanked Alonge for going out and doing on-site inspections of the parks. Merri Mooridian, cabin and private landowner, stated that she has been a huge advocate for docks and use of the reservoir and had Senator Hoeven out at her site. Mooridian stated that some of the pictures taken were taken on her private property and that whoever took the pictures crossed through several of her neighboring landowners lots as well to get onto her private property and take the pictures. Lucas Dockter, Hondo’s Hideaway, introduced Michael Masko, owner of Jamestown Recreation Rentals. Masko and his wife ran Nodak Rentals in Williston, Watford City and Dickinson last year. He says Jamestown has outdone those cities thus far. They currently have a pontoon and two jet skis and will be bringing in kayaks for rent as well. Dockter put air conditioning into the kitchen. He has a public use dock that will be delivered on June 24. He also will be putting up sunshades for the outside dining areas. Dockter also stated that Bergh has been amazing in the pumping of the septic and that he could not operate without him. Peterka gave an update on the island bridge. Proposals for engineering have been accepted by the county. The bridge program money is a 100% grant. As long as the county stays within the budgeted $1.3 million that was approved the grant will cover the engineering and construction of the bridge. They are working on final numbers to submit to the DOT. He would expect a final go ahead with the project from the state by mid-July. Peterka stated since they do not know exactly how much the state will participate in, the details of the project can be discussed further after the state determines their share. A motion to approve the park board bills was made by Martin, seconded by Mooridian. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, Martin, Mooridian, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. County Park Fund, BORDER STATES PAVING INC $94,287.50; CAPITAL ONE TRADE CREDIT $12.50; COLE PAPERS INC $55.69; CREATIVE ENERGY $103.70; CUSTOM CONTRACTING SOLUTIONS, LLC $300.00; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $70.20; DAKOTA VALLEY ELECTRIC $8.00; FARMERS UNION OIL CO-CENEX $1,112.24; HOME OF ECONOMY $89.99; INTERSTATE ENGINEERING $2,045.02; LINDE GAS & EQUIPMENT $68.50; NAPA AUTO PARTS-PARK $30.20; SCOTT’S ELECTRIC LLC $147.42; VALLEY PLAINS EQUIPMENT $2,078.93 At 6:36 p.m., a motion was made to adjourn the Park Board meeting by Bergquist, seconded by Martin. Motion carried. At 6:36 p.m. the commission meeting was called back to order. A motion to approve the mid-month bills and taxable meals was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. General Revenue Fund, ALEXANDER TOWNSHIP – DD $344.63; BALCO UNIFORM CO INC $2,172.56; BARNES COUNTY AUDITOR $40,905.16; BEHAVIORAL INTERVENTIONS $105.65; BLOOM TOWNSHIP-DD $1,779.19; BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP-DD $1,158.56; CENTRAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC $419.19; CENTURYLINK $1,485.77; CHARM-TEX, INC. $961.20; CHASE LAKE TOWNSHIP $34.50; CHICAGO TOWNSHIP #7 – DD $7,532.30; COLE PAPERS INC $959.84; CONKLIN TOWNSHIP #8 – DD $229.50; CREATIVE ENERGY $185.46; DACOTAH PAPER CO $1,017.69; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $641.67; DAKOTA RAIN LAWN IRRIGATION $50.50; DEER LAKE TOWNSHIP #13 -DD $534.38; EDMUNDS TOWNSHIP #15 – DD $507.75; ELDRIDGE TOWNSHIP #16 – DD $528.68; FLINT TOWNSHIP #17 - DD $21.00; FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY $1,505.73; GERMANIA TOWNSHIP #20 - DD $3,354.00; GLACIER TOWNSHIP #21 – DD $225.75; GOLDADE FLOORING $26.97; GRAYBAR $123.00; GRIFFIN TOWNSHIP #23 - DD $2,070.38; HANSON TIRE SERVICE $1,012.00; HOMER TOWNSHIP #25 – DD $299.42; HR COLLABORATIVE $100.00; INFINITY BUILDING SERVICES $390.96; INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT $1,050.75; INNOVA INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS $1,768.43; JAMESTOWN COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS $500.00; JIM RIVER VALLEY TOWNSHIP #27 – DD $592.13; KENSAL TOWNSHIP #28 – DD $647.33; KIRKING, ANDREW $15.00; LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES $383.63; LENTON TOWNSHIP #29 – DD $5,830.50; LEXIPOL LLC $2,391.59; LIPPERT TOWNSHIP #30 – DD $624.56; MARQUART,ANDREW S $351.00; MATTHEW BENDER & CO INC $220.45; MDU $102.64; MIDWAY TOWNSHIP #35 – DD $6,539.03; MONTPELIER TOWNSHIP #36 – DD $1,240.88; ND DOCR $300.00; NDCHCA $100.00; NOGOSEK TOWNSHIP #39 - DD $733.88; NORTHERN PLAINS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE $132.00; OTTER TAIL POWER CO $11,676.19; OTTMAR & OTTMAR P.C. $25.00; PETERSON TOWNSHIP #41 – DD $307.88; PHARMCHEM INC $1,182.15; PINGREE TOWNSHIP 42 – DD $1,207.13; PLAINVIEW TOWNSHIP #44 – DD $179.63; QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC. – AUD $1,000.00; REDWOOD TOXICOLOGY LABORATORY INC $11.52; RJ KOOL MIDWEST $30.71; RM STOUDT INC $130.80; ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP $339.75; ROSE TOWNSHIP #46 – DD $400.88; ROUND TOP TOWNSHIP #47 – DD $37.13; SANFORD. $564.00; SC CORRECTIONS $1,641.25; SCHAFFER,DIANNE $60.00; SCOTT’S ELECTRIC LLC $2,485.36; SINCLAIR TOWNSHIP #50 – DD $2,133.30; SPIRITWOOD TOWNSHIP #51 – DD $4,284.00; ST PAUL TOWNSHIP #52 – DD $1,121.32; STATE BAR ASSOCIATION OF ND $57.05; STREETER TOWNSHIP #54 – DD $3,825.38; STRONG TOWNSHIP #55 – DD $246.88; STUTSMAN COUNTY AUDITOR $49,002.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE, LLC $10,446.42; TDS METROCOM – SS $166.76; THOMSON REUTERS $457.15; THRIFTY DRUG-WHITE DRUG $15.86; WADSWORTH TOWNSHIP #58 – DD $913.05; WINDSOR TOWNSHIP #61 - DD $6,443.78; WINFIELD TOWNSHIP #62 – DD $734.63; E 911 Phone System Fund, DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $219.18; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS $277.00; ;INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT $4,993.49; KIRKING, ANDREW $50.00; County Roads Fund, ARAMARK $530.54; BORDER STATES PAVING INC $9,110.20; BUFFALO CITY DIESEL $922.40; BUTLER MACHINERY CO $258.38; CITY OF STREEETER $103.75; CREATIVE ENERGY $3,208.86; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $172.89; DAKOTA RENTAL CENTER LLC $160.50; DMC WEAR PARTS LLC $12,215.33; FACTORY MOTOR PARTS $419.00; FARMERS UNION OIL CO-CENEX $2,982.37; FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT DIVISION $65.54; HARRINGTON, LEVI $131.00; HIGH PLAINS WATER $42.00; INTERSTATE ENGINEERING $400.00; JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL $236.58; KRAMLICH, MYRON $123.14; LINDE GAS & EQUIPMENT $49.64; MDU $191.30; MEDINA CITY AUDITOR – DD $628.25; MENARDS – JAMESTOWN $162.67; NAPA AUTO PARTS $141.14; NORTHERN PLAINS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE $81.00; OTTER TAIL POWER CO $794.36; POWER PLAN $289.47; PRODUCTIVITY PLUS ACCOUNT $611.75; SANFORD HEALTH OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE $66.00; SCHERBENSKE INC. $2,074.41; SWANSTON EQUIPMENT CO $126.52; TDS METROCOM – RD $1.02; TOWE, JEREMY W $113.32; VISA RD 1766 $4,967.87; WANZEK, JOHN $83.84; WEST END HIDE & FUR $238.68; ZABKA, KEVIN $170.30; Foster Care Trust Fund Total, $675.00; Weed Control Fund, ALIGNED AG, INC. $8,800.50; AT&T MOBILITY $234.16; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $56.01; EHRLICH, KYLE $150.00; F/S MANUFACTURING $1,241.75; MENARDS - JAMESTOWN WEED $88.04; NAPA AUTO PARTS-WEED $57.62; NORTHWEST TIRE INC $165.36; NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC $20,760.00; PURCELL, NATHANIEL $150.00; Veterans Service Fund, CENTURYLINK $15.94; County Agent Fund, CENTRAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC $531.08; DAKOTA CENTRAL TELECOMM $294.50; ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION DIV $126.70; HIGH PLAINS WATER $10.00; WOLFF, ASHLEY $110.04; WOLFF, ASHLEY $18.70; Human Service Zone Human Service Fund Total, $4,230.94; Commissary Fund, MAGANA, FRANCISCO $11.76; THE FORUM $230.89; TURNKEY CORRECTIONS $282.45; Drug Program Fund Total, $2,967.36; Courthouse Building Fund, FASTENAL CO $1,472.00; MODERN OFFICE $8,350.00; Document Preservation Fund, CDW GOVERNMENT INC $1,418.77; INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC $215.23; County Sheriff Capital Fund, INTERSTATE ENGINEERING $1,300.84; WILHELM CHEVROLET BUICK GMC $39,252.00 At 6:38 p.m., a motion to adjourn the commission meeting was made by Cichos seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. ATTEST: Jessica Alonge Auditor/COO Mark T. Klose Commission Chairman (July 12, 2023)