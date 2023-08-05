Official Proceedings of the Stutsman Cou

Official Proceedings of the Stutsman County Commission—July 6, 2023 At 3:30 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Commission to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steven Cichos, and Mark Klose answered the roll call. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A motion to approve the June 2023 minutes was made by Cichos, seconded by Bergquist. Motion carried. Fritz Fremgen, State’s Attorney, presented his monthly report. Fremgen spoke of the increased workload in the State’s Attorney’s office due to being short staffed by two Assistant State’s Attorneys. Discussion was held considering starting the assistants at a much higher step for their starting wage. Shannon Davis, HR Director, reminded the board that State’s Attorney Assistants are already at their highest pay grade within their steps, which have been adjusted from 2.0% to 2.5% between steps, but will not be effective until 2024. The board requested that Fremgen and Davis meet and make a recommendation for salaries, advertising, and other incentives. Shannon Davis, HR Director, presented the increase in meal reimbursement rates effective August 1, 2023. Quarter 1 increased from $7.00 to $9.00, Quarter 2 increased from $10.50 to $14.00, Quarter 3 increased from $17.50 to $22.00. A motion to approve the increase was made by Bergquist, seconded by Cichos. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. Wolsky made a motion to approve the license for the 281 Stop All School Reunion, seconded by Cichos. Motion carried. At 4:22 P.M., the Commission recessed for the County Park Board meeting. At 4:23 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Park Board to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steven Cichos, and Robert Martin answered the roll call. Merri Mooridian was present via phone. A motion to approve the June 2023 minutes was made by Bergquist, seconded by Morris. Motion carried. Leslie DeGroot, Stutsman County Resident, presented information regarding personal property that had been stolen or misplaced from his cabin. Mr. Degroot requested reimbursement of $11,880. No action was taken on the request. Morris presented images captured on the Jamestown Reservoir with playground equipment and ATVs on what could potentially be Park Board land, in which case a property owner would be in violation of a dock permit. Martin suggested that Karl Bergh, Park Superintendent, drive up the coastline to identify the dock in question to verify whether the property is on Park Board land. Morris made a motion to have Bergh verify the landowner and send a registered letter to the owner indicating their non-compliance with their dock permit by 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, seconded by Cichos. Roll call: Wolsky-nay, Morris, Cichos, Klose, Martin, Mooridian, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. A motion to approve the monthly bills was made by Cichos and seconded by Martin. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Martin, Mooridian, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. County Park Fund, INSURE FORWARD $1,232.00; NORTHWEST TIRE INC. $31.93; STUTSMAN RURAL WATER DISTRICT $790.08; VISA AUD 1683 $550.37; WEST END HIDE & FUR $95.40 At 5:00 p.m., a motion to adjourn the park board meeting was made by Bergquist, seconded by Martin. Motion carried. At 5:00 p.m. Chairman Klose called the Commission Meeting back to order. Jessica Alonge, Auditor/COO presented the June 2023 County Board of Equalization minutes. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Cichos, seconded by Morris. Motion carried. A motion to approve the monthly bills was made by Bergquist, seconded by Morris. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, and Morris voted aye. Motion carried. Motion carried. ATTEST: Jessica Alonge Auditor/COO Mark T. Klose Commission Chairman (Aug. 5, 2023) 247108