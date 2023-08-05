Official Proceedings of the Stutsman Cou

Official Proceedings of the Stutsman County Commission—July 18, 2023 At 3:30 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Commission to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steven Cichos, and Mark Klose answered the roll call. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Connie Ova, JSDC Special Project Manager and Mike Keller, President of Green Bison Soy Processing, presented an update and concerns on the Spiritwood Corridor & 35th St. SE / 94th Ave. intersection. Concerns presented included the increase of traffic, especially during the heavy winter months. Morris and Klose suggested Ova get in contact with NDDOT. Corry Shevlin, CEO, JSDC, presented the JSDC Housing Incentive Program. The JSDC would provide up to 20% of the required 25% cost share for the city to bond for infrastructure for the development of residential lots within the Jamestown City limits. A motion was made by Cichos to concur with the JSDC Housing Program, seconded by Wolsky. Roll call vote: Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, and Klose voted aye. Motion carried. Shirly Pahl, Stutsman County Resident, requested permission from the board to do a payment plan on a foreclosed property. Jessica Alonge, Auditor/COO, informed the board that per NDCC we are allowed to do a contract for deed on a foreclosure property, but the county hasn’t in the last 10 years. Fritz Fremgen, State’s Attorney, stated there were conflicts with contract for deed sales in the past and does not recommend the board enter into this kind of transaction. No action was taken by the Board. Andrew Kirking, Emergency Manager, requested permission to remove Robin Iszler, Thomas Herzig, and Wayne Byers from the Local Emergency Planning Committee roster. A motion to remove the 3 members from the roster was made by Morris, seconded by Bergquist. Kirking requested to add Kara Falk and Sgt. Savageau to the roster. A motion was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. Kirking presented an update on the snow removal bill. In total, Stutsman County was reimbursed $669,000, which is about 50% of total snow removal costs for the year. Jim Wentland, Road Superintendent, presented concerns about flooding and poor road conditions in Chase Lake. Wentland and Mike May with Interstate Engineering will do a site check to analyze whether these repairs would qualify for FEMA reimbursement. Wentland presented a quote from Nelson Leasing Inc. for $139,747.00 for the new speed plow and accessories. Cichos made a motion to allow Wentland to proceed with the order of the snowplow, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, and Bergquist voted aye. Motion carried. Jessica Alonge, Auditor/COO, presented a request for appointment of the NDACo Delegate at the October annual conference in Bismarck. Cichos made a motion to appoint Alonge, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. A special meeting will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for review of the preliminary budget requests. Chad Kaiser, Sheriff, addressed rumors concerning the Sheriff’s office. Kaiser requested a review of Sheriff Office wages to ensure an appropriate pay scale for deputies in 2024, per HR recommendations. Kaiser addressed the KVLY News Coverage that stated a Stutsman County correctional officer had been charged with sexual misconduct, which is incorrect. Kaiser also reached out to News Dakota to ensure that the accurate information had been shared. Fremgen requested permission to contract with fill in counsel for $125 per hour. A motion to approve was made by Wolsky, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Morris, Cichos, Klose, Bergquist, and Wolsky voted aye. Motion carried. Fremgen presented his recommendations for State’s Attorney office salaries. Shannon Davis, HR Director, informed the board that adding grades to the pay scale would be better and more unified than just starting them at a higher pay rate. A motion to add three grades to the current pay scale was made by Bergquist, seconded by Cichos. Roll call vote: Cichos, Klose, Wolsky, Bergquist, Morris voted aye. Motion carried. A motion to approve the salary recommendations for the State’s Attorney’s office was made by Wolsky, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Klose, Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris voted aye, Cichos voted nay. Motion carried. A motion to approve the Special Events Permit for the Corner Bar on August 26, 2023 at the Boondocks was made by Morris, seconded by Wolsky. Motion carried. At 5:10 p.m. the County Commission recessed for the County Park Board. At 5:10 p.m., Chairman Klose called the regular meeting of the Stutsman County Park Board to order. Jerry Bergquist, Chad Wolsky, Joan Morris, Steve Cichos, Mark Klose, Merri Mooridian and Robert Martin answered the roll call. Ashly Wolsky, Stutsman County Resident, presented the board with a follow-up regarding the dock permit violation letter that was sent to her and requested that the violation be removed from her home and her dock permit file. Ms. Wolsky stated that the board has yet to provide evidence that the motorized vehicles were used for recreation and not for moving the dock. Ms. Wolsky stated that she had communicated the owner of the floating water playground to the park board, and it should not be included in her violation. Ms. Wolsky stated that she has been in contact with Senator Hoven’s office and that their office has stated the County Commission has local control over the lands. Jodee Blaze Hoggarth, Stutsman County Resident, spoke on behalf of her father-in-law, Duane Hoggarth, who is the owner of the floating water playground. Dennette Christianson and Henry Steinberger, Stutsman County Residents, volunteered to help create and participate in a dock committee to mitigate the dock permit issues. Alonge presented a memo that had been sent to several property owners who have been storing personal items on Park Board land. Several cabin owners responded to the memo with comments and listing items of personal property located on Park Board land. Sheriff Kaiser had also placed notices on those items of property left in the rights of way. Martin made a motion to not allow the storage of personal property on park board lands until the board has heard back from their contracted attorney, seconded by Bergquist. Roll call vote: Martin, Wolsky, and Klose voted aye, Bergquist voted nay. Mooridian, Morris and Cichos claimed a conflict of interest and refrained from voting. Motion carried. Steinberger and Ms. Wolsky presented additional information regarding land use and access. Ms. Wolsky stated she believes there is a difference in how her family and the east side residents are treated compared to the west side cabin owners. A motion to approve the mid-month bills was made by Bergquist, seconded by Martin. Roll call vote: Mooridian, Bergquist, Wolsky, Morris, Cichos, Klose, and Martin voted aye. Motion carried. 