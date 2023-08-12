public input meeting US hwy 52, for publ

WHY? To discuss proposed improvements to US Highway 52 from 7th Street to 4th Avenue SW in the City of Jamestown. The project consists of reconstruction of US Highway 52 from 4th Avenue SW to the intersection of 1st Avenue S and 10th Street SE, replacement of US Highway 52 structures over the James River, and roadway striping on US Highway 52/1st Avenue S from 7th Street SE to tie Jamestown’s downtown area three-lane cross section into the project. When? Thursday, August 31, 2023 Formal Presentation: 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open House: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A Virtual (pre-recorded) presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov Click “Public Meetings” under Quick Links Event date August 31, 2023 WHERE? Alfred Dickey Public Library Meeting Room 105 3rd Street SE Jamestown, ND 58401 OPEN HOUSE CONDUCTED BY ND Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Jamestown, and SRF Consulting Group, Inc. This meeting is designed to allow for public input which is required for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970 and National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. Representatives from the NDDOT and SRF Consulting Group, Inc. will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns. WRITTEN STATEMENTS or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Friday, September 15, 2023, to Scott Harmstead, AICP, SRF Consulting Group, 2370 Vermont Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504 Email: SHarmstead@srfconsulting.com Note “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23630” in the letter heading or email subject. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide: • An accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and • translations of written material necessary to accessprograms and information. NDDOT programs and information. Appropriate provisions will be considered when the Department is notified at least 10 days prior to the meeting date or the date the written material translation is needed. To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson Civil Rights Program Administrator, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701-328-2978) or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888. PUBLIC INPUT MEETING